How to find the best unranked Lol accounts: Where are you in the League of Legends?

In line with our mission to bring you the latest tech news and reviews, this time we turn our attention to the world of unranked Lol accounts. There is a growing industry in buying and selling of accounts and it can be a good idea for you, or it could end being a waste of money. Here we are going to have a good look at what is involved in finding and buying unranked LoL accounts and how to best do it.

What is it?

If you’re a newbie to the world of League of Legends, (or just been hiding under a rock somewhere!)

then this is a MOBA (Multiple Online Battle Arena) game which has been around since 2011. Published and developed by Riot Games, it’s one of the most popular games of all time. The game is played exclusively online and, naturally, you need to have an account to play.

What do you have to do?

League of Legends is a fast-paced, competitive online game that blends the speed and intensity of an

RTS with RPG elements. Two teams of powerful champions, each with a unique design and playstyle,

battle head-to-head across multiple battlefields and game modes. With an ever-expanding roster of

champions, frequent updates and a thriving tournament scene, League of Legends offers endless

options for players of every skill level. These days to get your skill level up you need to practice, play a lot and even watch online tutorials to level up.

Multiple account types

With lots of multiple queue types and a competitive ranked ladder, there is a huge range of accounts

available for playing this awesome game anywhere in the world. NA accounts cover North America,

EUW- Europe West; OCE- Oceania, and EUNE- Europe Nordic and East. Multiple, high-quality options

are available including high Blue Essence, rare skin, and high champion count accounts. This all makes it very difficult to decide what to buy, if you are looking to buy an account then it’s important to find out from the seller what type of account it is, whether or not it is useful to you in your region and if it’s value for money?

Why Buy An Account?

We know that Riot games discourage buying and selling of accounts and one of the main issues with purchasing is that these accounts can end up being banned as they don’t like it? But the main reason for purchasing an account is simply to get a head start and get to playing higher ranked games immediately, or sooner. So why do accounts get banned? Well if they have been sold to more than one player, or have been reported for misbehavior. For these reasons, it’s important to be sure you are buying from a good source as you may end up being scammed out of your hard-earned money if you are not careful. As with any business, do a little research and see what their reputation is like before parting with any cash.