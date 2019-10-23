Top E-Learning Technologies

Education is changing, and more technology from video to the internet is making studies easier for many people. E-Learning has become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to better access to online courses making further education a lot more flexible for busy people, whether they’re taking an online business degree or working through an online FNP program.

Image by William Iven from Pixabay

Cloud Based Development Tools

Cloud technology is everywhere now, in almost all industries and education is no different. The bonus of the Cloud is that you will have the option of accessing a lot of e-learning content remotely, and interact with tutors and other students online.

The Cloud is playing a bigger role in online training. As more organizations see the advantage of the Cloud as a cost-saving measure, they also benefit from boosted productivity, thanks to moving training online.

Encryption protocols and safety measures have improved a lot in recent years too, making Cloud-based learning safer and more secure than ever.

Wearable Technology

Wearable tech is a big trend, and it can be used for education and e-learning too. As devices get smaller, they’re more wearable than ever, allowing you to stay in touch with a course wherever you happen to be.

Wearable tech is especially useful for online training in the workplace. You can load a wearable device with online training modules, interactive manuals or online scenarios that employees can use on the job to learn about different tasks or other parts of their job. Wearable tech will allow staff to access training easily whenever they want, instead of having to wait to access different modules.

The other advantage of wearable tech is that it can deliver location-specific training. For example, staff in different regions may need different courses, which can be pushed automatically to a wearable device. You can adapt training to be culturally appropriate for different areas.

VR Eyewear

Virtual Reality is growing in popularity for industries from gaming to automotive manufacturing. Education is beginning to use it too. You can put on a headset and learn in a virtual environment on a device like Google Glass or the Oculus Rift.

For education, VR can be used for online scenarios and simulations that make training more realistic. Learners can explore learning materials in a much more immersive way. For example, a history student could walk through an ancient structure. Nursing students can actually go inside the human body as they learn about it. For more dangerous industries, hands-on training can be delivered without any risk of injury or accidents.

Automated Development Programs

Online training can be expensive, but time and money can be saved thanks to automated eLearning design. Many development tools now have pre-made interactions, graphics and templates, which cut development times massively. Instead of building a complete course from scratch, you can automate the process.

Some of these automated platforms can evaluate online learner progress and preferences, allowing you to customize the learning for each individual, creating a more effective course.

