Different Types of Cases for iPhone

The iPhone X is the eleventh generation smartphone from the iPhone line. It was designed, developed, and marketed by the internationally renowned Apple Inc. technology company, and introduced to the public on November 3, 2017. It quickly became one of the best-selling mobile phones on the market due to its stylish and elegant design and several innovative features. With a price that is above the average, it is understandable that users want to protect their smartphone from damage. Here are different cases that will surely get the job done.

Photo by Mateusz Dach from Pexels

Screen Protector

Screen protectors are made from plastic, film, and glass sheet and are an effective way for you to shield your iPhone’s screen from scratches, cracks, bullseyes, and other blemishes. The greatest advantage of screen protectors is that they do not affect or hinder the capabilities of the touch screen, which means that the usability of your device will not be compromised. Another perk is that they are cheap and easily replaceable when they got old and worn. Many experts would say that a screen protector is a great investment with an outstanding ROI (Return on Investment).

Flip Case

Flip cases are extremely popular because they are chic and eye-catching. They can be crafted from genuine or artificial leather, as well as carbon fiber. You can find them in a myriad of colors, which means that you can easily match it with the tones of your iPhone. Their greatest disadvantage is that they can trap dirt and grit between the case and screen and cause shallow and deep scratches that can lower the usability of the touch screen.

Hard Core Case

This heavy-duty smartphone case gets the job done perfectly. It is made from top-quality materials that are impact and shock-resistant. They are generally used by professionals who need extensive protection for their iPhones as they work in extreme environments such as construction sites, scrap yards, manufacturing facilities, mines, steel factories, etc. The downside is that they are bulky, heavy, and unattractive.

Waterproof Case

Waterproof cases are the next best thing on the smartphone accessories market as they allow people to enjoy their favorite aquatic activities without putting their devices in harm’s way. Any iPhone x waterproof case is a well-crafted and dependable item with a loyal following in the scuba-diving, snorkeling, water skiing, swimming, and diving communities. More costly than some of the other cases on the list, it is certainly an accessory that is worth its price.

Wallet Book Case

This is a multifunctional accessory that is designed to protect your device and replace your wallet. It has flip pockets or books where people can keep their credit and debit cards, identification documents, money, and other valuables. They are mainly fabricated from genuine leather, but cheaper versions made from plastic can be found.

Aluminum Case

Many iPhone owners would say that aluminum cases are the best because of their availability, diversity, and reasonable price tag. Also, unlike other shielding accessories, this type of case does not cause antenna reception problems as aluminum has conductive properties and does not block any signals.

Silicon Case

Silicon cases are slim and do not affect the size of a smartphone. However, they have very poor protective qualities as they are not fabricated from resilient and rigid materials. At best, it will prevent the back of your device from getting scratched and will absorb small quantities of impact energy when you drop your phone from a low height. Most users combine silicon cases with screen protectors so that both sides of their devices are shielded from damage. The biggest advantage of this accessory is that it is cheap and can easily be replaced when the time comes.

—

Now that you know the different types of cases that are available on the market and their pros and cons, you can choose the one that will best protect your iPhone X. Furthermore, you can purchase different shielding items and use them in regard to the activities that you will be doing. Do not forget to get a waterproof case if you are going on a vacation or enjoy water-related sports because it will keep your device safe and allow you to take some truly astounding selfies and photos.