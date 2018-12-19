Tech to Take Your Business to the Next Level

Upgrading your technology is one of the best ways of boosting your business and creating more efficient systems. Not only does it make it easier to track your team’s progress, but it can also give customers an idea of how modern and savvy the company is. Nobody wants to be left in the past – least of all a business – and incorporating some new products into the working day can refresh how it all runs.

Here are some things all businesses should consider when they want to take it to the next level.

App-ortunity

An app specifically for your business may seem unnecessary, but everyone wants information at their fingertips these days. You can easily boost customer satisfaction by introducing mobile technology, with features such as a rewards system to promote loyalty or even an entire app-based shop. Whatever you decide to go with, get ahead of the game and create a buzz with a mobile app. It’s a worthwhile cause when you consider that The Guardian said it has been estimated that the UK app economy will be worth £83 billion by 2021.

Upgrade your vehicles

The vehicle you work from represents your business and is an instant advertisement, so it’s vital it’s up to scratch. Whether you want to impress with an upgrade of your current fleet or your thinking of purchasing a second-hand van to work from, using blasting technology such as that from Airblast can efficiently remove old paintwork as well as getting a clean finish. Giving your vehicle a facelift is an easy method of taking your business to the next level by creating a recognizable brand even on the road. You might also want to consider the technology used inside them too – with the lines between the technology on a dashboard and a computer increasingly blurred.

Power of the cloud

Cloud-based systems are incredibly useful for those who need to work together on projects. It lets you share key documents to a select group while backing up documents in a secure network, allowing you to work anywhere. Sticking to outdated technology leaves your business at risk of data corruption, crashes or loss of important documents. Cloud services such as Google Drive allow you to sync and save your work on the go, meaning you can rest easy knowing documents won’t get lost if your computer breaks.

Meetings

Weekly catch-ups should be an essential part of any business. Not only do they promote teamwork, but they also allow you to track the progress of your team and ensures everyone agrees on the current strategy. It’s common for teams to work in offices around the country in this day and age, so having a system that can work no matter the location is essential in keeping the entire team in check. There are systems for all needs, including webcam technology for webinars and training.

Kit out your staff

If your staff regularly travel outside of the office, you may want to consider upgrading the technology they carry around with them. Tablets are great to use both in and out of the office, as they can be used while commuting to the next location or for easy access to documents from any location. There are a variety of apps that can assist with work both in and out of the office, which you can read about here.

Keep up to speed with the latest technology to ensure you are working in the most effective and efficient way.