5 Ways to Protect Your Small Business from Online Fraud

No matter what you do, hackers and cyber thieves will always find a way to hack into your systems and steal your important information. If they do, you may have to suffer huge losses that may make it difficult for your business to survive. Nevertheless, by following a few steps you can avoid most such frauds. 5 such steps are given below:

Step #1: Installing anti-virus software

Anti-virus software helps detect the presence of viruses, Trojans, and different types of malware before they can cause any harm to your system. A good program will scan files automatically before they are downloaded on to your system. This way all cyber-attacks can be prevented efficiently. Nevertheless, you have to keep your anti-virus program updated at all times. Turning on the auto update function could come in handy.

Step #2: Installing a firewall

Installing a firewall will safeguard your network and monitor all its connections. It will also prevent people who are connected to your network from visiting malicious sites or downloading software programs that might contain viruses, Trojans, or any kind of malware. In case you suspect any unauthorized access, you can even block access to your network and prevent requesters from accessing important information.

Step #3: Maintaining operating system and browser updates

Another way of preventing online frauds is to keep your operating system (such as Microsoft Windows, Mac, and Linux) and browser (Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, etc.) always updated. The best way to do this would be to put it on automatic update. In case you have a customized operating system developed for your network make sure your IT team comes up with regular updates that will increase its performance and reduce security threats.

Step #4: Making sure not to open attachments or click on links in emails that come from unfamiliar sources

Most malicious viruses find the way into systems through email attachments and links. Although email software programs of today have their own in-built virus scanning, it is not possible for them to catch everything. Hence it is better not to open any suspicious emails that might be phishing for details such as your password, your personal identification numbers, your bank account or credit card numbers, and other personal information that you would not normally share with anyone.

Step #5: Ensuring safe downloads

Many software developers come up with different kinds of freeware and shareware that they distribute through user groups. However, not all of these can be trusted. It is always better not to download any freeware or shareware from sites that are unfamiliar to you.

Apart from the above here are a few habits that small business employees can adopt, to avoid online frauds:

Making use of website detection toolbar which can identify fake websites from the real ones.

Encrypting your files and emails using an encryption software

Using strong passwords that can’t be hacked

No security system is perfect enough to prevent frauds from happening. However, by taking a few steps you can make sure the hacker or cyber thief will not be able to cause much of a loss to your business even if he manages to access your network. It is always better to stay safe than to be sorry.