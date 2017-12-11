Trust us, we understand – traveling with your little one can be quite the ordeal. Whilst there are certain things you can do to ease your travels, from ensuring your little one has a good night sleep prior to waking up in the early hours of the morning to bringing enough snacks to last the journey, there are a number of great travel gadgets you can buy your little one this Christmas to ensure they stay occupied on the road (or in the sky) and prevent them from having to fiddle with your European health card. Without further ado, here are the essential travel gadgets you should buy your little ones this Christmas to keep their little minds busy.

Digital Travel Diary

Whilst your little one may want to spend hours coloring in their travel diary with a multitude of crayons, it isn’t always possible, nor convenient, while traveling. Instead of a physical travel diary or journal, why not introduce them to a digital travel diary? Just like a physical travel diary, digital travel diaries are a fantastic way to pass time and get creative, without the mess! Day One and Bonjournal are just two of countless travel journal applications that can be downloaded on Android and iPhone, and can even be easily shared with friends!

Disposable Camera

Whilst you can invest in a basic camera for your little one, we suggest getting a disposable camera depending on their age. For children between 5-8 years old, disposable cameras are the perfect holiday companion. Not only do you not have to worry about them losing a relatively expensive camera full of previous holiday memories, but you don’t need to pack a charger and have something to look forward to when you get home when you get your little ones photographs developed. £5 well spent!

Ride On Suitcase

No matter whether you have a trip to Disney Land Paris on the horizon or are heading off to Lanzarote for your annual family holiday, ride-on suitcases are a great prevent you should buy your little ones this Christmas (and quite frankly, we’d be more than happy to receive one ourselves)! Ride-on suitcases are available in a range of colors, designs and sizes, so you can choose the one you know your little one will love, whether it is a blue unicorn or ladybird.

GoGo Pillow

These days, children rarely leave the house without their tablet, and the GoGo Pillow is ideal for on-the-go use, as well as at home. This cool gadget allows your young child to play games on the tablet as they would tile upright, so you don’t have to hold it in place or worry about it sliding all over the place. For car travel, the pillow can conveniently be attached to the back of the seat for easy viewing.

Touch Learning Systems

Touch learning systems are great for children of any age. Whilst they might not be the most travel-friendly gadget out there, they certainly come in use at the desired destination for afternoon learning or to enjoy whilst in the car. These neat systems can be bought for as little as £9.99 too, so you certainly won’t be leaving a hole in your pocket to give the gift of learning this Christmas!

Travelling with young children can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Luckily there are several gadgets out there to keep their little minds occupied, and with Christmas just around the corner, there’s no better time to get your hands on them! From touch learning systems to add purpose to your trip to a disposable camera to let your little one’s mind run wild, we certainly suggest filling up their stockings with these nifty gifts.