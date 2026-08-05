Step-by-Step Guide to the Optimisation of Lightpath Spectroscopy Elements

To ensure total optical accuracy in the laboratory, it is important to understand how light interacts with analytical hardware. A minor blockage or misalignment along the optical path can degrade signal strength and affect final data.

Using a structured optimisation routine can boost energy throughput and reduce baseline noise. This blog shares a structured optimisation plan to maximise energy throughput and reduce baseline noise in lightpath spectroscopy.

Step 1: Check the Primary Light Source Assembly Safely

Before touching any sensitive optical parts, check the running hours and stability of your main light lamps. Deuterium and hollow cathode lamps are fixed in age, and their lifespan is gradually diminishing. A failing lamp will produce flickering or weak light output, which can lead to a lot of noise in your tests.

Check the glass bulb for cloudy spots, dark black residues, or surface fingerprint oil. If the bulb is dirty, wipe it gently using a lint-free wipe soaked in isopropyl alcohol. The first step in any high-sensitivity analysis is bright, steady light output.

Step 2: Clean and Align the Focusing Lenses and Mirrors

Over time, dust and chemical vapours can accumulate on the internal focusing mirrors, reducing their reflectivity. This loss of light energy lowers the signal-to-noise ratio, making trace measurement much more difficult. Check the reflective coatings carefully for dull spots or wear. Use a clean can of dry, oil-free compressed air to blow away loose dust particles from the mirror surfaces.

When conducting high-sensitivity atomic spectroscopy, adjust the mirror position so that the light is focused on the centre of the sample. Slowly adjust the alignment screws until you see the maximum energy reading on your control screen.

Step 3. Verify the Width and Location of the Entrance Slits

The mechanical entrance and exit slits control how much light enters and exits your wavelength selector system. If the slits are too wide, too much stray light enters the sensor, reducing resolution and the calibration curve. Slits that are too narrow let too little light into the sensor, increasing signal noise.

The proper mechanical slit width for your specific target element should be determined from the instrument manual. Check the slit edges for small dust fibres or sticky chemical build-up that may be blocking the path. Keeping these tiny slits very clean ensures a highly focused and pure beam of light.

Step 4: Calibrate the Wavelength Monochromator

Internal optical gratings can expand or shrink with temperature changes over months. A tiny physical movement can cause the instrument to drift from the wavelength peak. To correct this drift, you must calibrate the wavelength with a reference standard.

Allow the instrument to warm up to full temperature so that the internal optics can operate at the full running temperature. A sequence of peaks is then automatically found by the software to locate the detector at the highest energy emission line.

Step 5: Inspect the Sample Cell Windows for Cleanliness

Spilt liquids, sample mist or water spots can obstruct or scatter the light beam on its way to the sensor. Even a thin film of chemical residue will absorb light and provide erroneous test numbers. Clean both sides of the window panes with special optical lens paper and high-grade cleaning products.

Never use paper towels or dry cloths by hand, as they can permanently scratch glass coatings. A clear window ensures that the light changes are due to the sample, not dirty glass.

Step 6: Overall Light System Throughput and Stability Test

When all elements are in place and aligned, completely close the instrument cover panel to exclude all room light. Run a baseline stability test on your software for a few minutes to observe whether there is any drift in the signal. The energy line should be flat and smooth and not jump out too fast or fall downward.

If the signal is still low, check your alignment and look for any stray light leaks. Keep these baseline energy levels in your lab notebook during your time to see the natural ageing of optical elements.

Keep Your Lab’s Optics in Top Shape

Maintaining the light path of your instrument on a regular basis will improve the quality of your daily data. When your optical path is clear, your lab can perform high-sensitivity tests with confidence. Add these simple steps to your routine to prevent equipment drift from affecting them. With an optimised optical system, trace analysis is easy!