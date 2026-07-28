We Are Generating Media Faster Than We Can Describe It

Every prediction about the future of digital content focuses on creation: what machines will be able to generate, how convincingly, and how quickly. Almost nobody talks about the other end of the pipe. An organization that produced two hundred images a year in 2015 may produce two hundred thousand now, and the systems for finding, verifying and retiring that material were designed for the smaller number. The interesting problem of the next decade is not making more media. It is knowing what you have.

The Volume Curve Bent Some Time Ago

Generative tools removed the last real constraint on media production, which was human effort. A marketing team that once commissioned a photoshoot and selected twelve images now generates hundreds of variants before lunch, and each of those variants is a file that will sit in storage indefinitely because nobody is quite sure which ones matter. Storage is cheap enough that deletion never becomes urgent, so the archive grows without anyone deciding it should. The result is an accumulation of material where the cost of finding the right asset eventually exceeds the cost of simply making a new one, which is precisely how organizations end up generating the same thing repeatedly.

Search Is the Actual Bottleneck

The reason large media libraries fail is that they are searchable only by the things nobody records. Filenames are meaningless, folder structures encode one person’s mental model at one point in time, and the useful attributes, such as what a photo depicts, who has rights to it, where it has already been used, and whether it is still approved, live in someone’s memory or a spreadsheet. This is the problem digital asset management exists to solve, and the DAM guide from Cloudinary and comparable overviews are a reasonable orientation to how these systems approach it. The shift they describe is from organizing files by location to describing them by attribute, which sounds like a technicality and turns out to be the whole game.

Machines Are Getting Better at Describing Images

The historical objection to rich metadata was labor: nobody was going to tag a hundred thousand images by hand, so nobody did. Automated tagging changed that arithmetic. Systems can now identify objects, scenes, dominant colors, text within images and faces with enough accuracy to make a library searchable without human cataloging. The interesting consequence is not that the tagging is perfect, because it is not, but that it is good enough to make the difference between an unsearchable pile and a usable collection. Human effort moves from describing everything to correcting the descriptions that matter. The limits are worth understanding, though. Automated systems describe what is visible and have no access to the things an archive most often needs: which campaign an asset belonged to, whether legal approved it, which version superseded which, and what the licence permits. Those attributes are organizational knowledge rather than visual content, and no amount of model improvement will extract them from the pixels. The realistic future is a division of labour where machines handle description and humans handle context.

Provenance Becomes the Harder Question

As synthetic media becomes ordinary, a different attribute grows in importance: where did this come from. For a news organization, a court, an insurer or a government body, knowing whether an image is a photograph of something that happened or a plausible generation is not a philosophical question. Efforts to attach cryptographic provenance information to media at the point of capture and through each edit are advancing, and the practical challenge is that such information has to survive the ordinary handling that strips metadata as a matter of routine. An archive that discards provenance data during processing has destroyed the thing that will matter most about its holdings in ten years.

Nobody Solves This Better Than Archivists

The instinct in technology is to treat this as a novel problem, when the professionals who have worked on it longest are in records management. The National Archives and Records Administration publishes guidance on managing electronic records, covering retention scheduling, format sustainability and the metadata required to keep records usable and trustworthy over time. The core insight from that discipline is unglamorous and correct: describing a record properly at the moment of creation is dramatically cheaper than reconstructing its context later, and material without adequate description is functionally lost even when the bits are perfectly intact.

Deletion Is a Capability, Not a Failure

The habit of keeping everything is a product of an era when storage was the binding constraint. It no longer is, and the costs have moved elsewhere: search degrades as volume grows, obsolete assets get used by mistake, and every retained file carries whatever rights and privacy obligations attached to it. Organizations that manage media well have retention policies that actually execute, so licensed material expires when the license does and superseded versions do not linger for a decade. Building the ability to delete confidently requires knowing what you hold and why, which brings the problem back around to description.

The Prediction Worth Making

Forecasts about media tend to be about capability. A more useful one concerns organization: within a few years, the differentiator between organizations swamped by their own content and those able to use it will not be how much they can produce but how well they described it on the way in. That is an unfashionable prediction, since nobody demonstrates a metadata schema on stage. It is also the kind of infrastructure problem that quietly determines whether all the impressive generation capability amounts to anything usable. Every previous wave of digital abundance has followed the same pattern, from the early web through enterprise document management: creation gets cheap first, and the discipline of organizing what was created arrives later, expensively, after somebody discovers they cannot find anything. There is no obvious reason this wave will be different, except that the volumes are considerably larger.