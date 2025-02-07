Cool Smart Home Devices You’ll Want to Try

Shopping for the perfect smart home device can be puzzling. That’s because you’ll have to sift through a long list of different smart devices to find the perfect one for you. You’ll also need to consider which tech ecosystem you want to gravitate towards. Is it the Apple, Google, or Amazon ecosystem? Luckily, new devices coming up are supporting the Matter standard, which means devices from different companies can work flawlessly with one another.

While there are smart home devices that are quite hilarious, and some might consider them unnecessary, like the Smart Salt Shaker or Smart Kettle, there are gadgets that can turn your home around. They’ll make your home more efficient and colorful, and turn it into a futuristic utopia.

Here are some of the best smart home devices you’ll want to try with various options for different ecosystems.

Best Mesh Router

All your smart home devices will probably need to be connected to the internet before you can utter any voice commands. That’s why a reliable Wi-Fi system is everything if you dream of a smart home. Some of the best mesh routers you can consider are the Eero Pro 6 and Google Nest WiFi Pro.

A mesh router will make sure there are no internet dead zones in your home and that all rooms get fast internet access. It’s quite a good investment in the long run because it won’t just apply to your smart home devices. You will enjoy a stable connection when you work at home or play games.

Even high bandwidth activities like streaming or playing games online will be smooth. If you enjoy playing online casino games, whether slots or live dealer options, you won’t experience any lags. Your roulette round doesn’t have to be affected by someone else setting the smart thermostat.

Best Smart Speakers

If you are an audiophile who can’t compromise on good quality sound, the Bose Smart Speaker 500 is an ideal choice, though it comes with a high price tag. But, you can still get great quality audio even when you settle for smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo, Apple’s HomePod Mini, and Google’s Nest Audio.

Unlike a smart kettle, a smart speaker can do a lot. You can play your favorite music, control other smart home devices, make calls, send messages, set reminders, get news updates, and do many other things.

Best Smart Lights

Your home doesn’t have to be dull; a simple smart light can set the right mood. With just a voice command, you can have warm ambient lighting and immerse yourself in a book. Or, you can have colorful lights if you’re in the mood for a party.

The Phillips Hue Color Ambiance, Govee Wi-Fi LED Bulb, and Twinkly Strings are great lights to consider. They work with various ecosystems, have different prices, and support diverse functions.

Best Smart Plugs

If you are looking for a complete makeover, you can consider buying new smart devices. But if you already have devices you treasure, a smart plug can easily make them a part of your smart home system. Smart plugs are affordable, simple to install, and can perform easy tasks like turning power on and off.

Whether a coffee maker or a rustic lamp, a smart plug can let you power it remotely. There are various smart plugs for different ecosystems, and some of the best ones you can consider are the Amazon Smart Plug, Eve Energy Smart Plug, WiZ Smart Plug, and the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini.

Best Smart Displays

For a more interactive smart home experience, a smart display will offer a larger interface compared to your phone’s screen. Smart displays come as visual monitors and let you control other smart home devices. Some will have an inbuilt speaker for voice commands and playing music, and others have video streaming features so you can catch up on your favorite shows.

If you are considering the Amazon ecosystem, the Echo Hub and Echo Show 10 are good options. Google’s Nest Hub Max is the ultimate smart display for the Google Home system.

What to Consider Before Buying a Smart Home Device

The first question to ask yourself is do you really need it? If your answer is yes, then you can proceed to consider aspects such as the company ecosystem (Apple, Amazon, or Google), value for money, and security and privacy concerns. These devices will need access to your details so be careful with the access you give them. Otherwise, a smart home is definitely worth the experience.