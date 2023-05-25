Learn How to Protect Your eCommerce Website Against Cyber Threats

The eCommerce industry is a rapidly growing sector, and the need for secure websites is becoming increasingly important. According to the 2020 Trustwave Global Security Report, retail was the most targeted sector for cyberattacks. Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting the retail industry because retailers, whether they operate brick-and-mortar or online, handle and store sensitive information about consumers, including payment card numbers, names, addresses, and birthdates.

As an eCommerce owner, it’s essential to be aware of the threat that cyberattacks actually pose. It not only risks your own business but also your customers’ personal data. It can have consequences such as lost turnover, a negative reputation, and, in some cases, legal consequences.

Taking this into account, it’s clear how important it is to pay attention to eCommerce security and not underestimate the dangers associated with poor cyber protection. Below, we will discuss the possible solutions your business can implement to withstand cyberattacks so that you can build a reliable cybersecurity infrastructure that will give you and your customers peace of mind.

Create Secure and Unique Passwords

This tip may be the most obvious to most people, but using strong passwords is a good start to reducing the risk of cyberattacks. Today, there are lots of good password managers that keep track of all your passwords in a safe way. This means that you can have strong and unique passwords on all accounts and systems without having to worry that you won’t remember them. Also, remind all your employees to change their passwords regularly for further increased security.

If your circumstances allow you to implement it, two-step verification is a great way to secure your business. This process requires two layers of authentication, such as a password and a code sent via SMS or email. This will help ensure that only authorized users can access the account.

Two-step verification also provides additional benefits such as an improved customer experience, enhanced data protection, and increased trust in the brand. With this process in place, customers can be sure that their information is safe and secure when they make online purchases.

Prepare for Social Engineering Attempts

Avoiding phishing scams is one of the best ways to prevent malware. You should never provide any personal information without verifying the identity of the recipient. Also, it’s rather unrealistic that a legitimate organization would ever ask you to share your password.

Clicking links in suspicious emails can lead you to a page that looks like your usual login page but is actually a way to steal personal information. Do not open any attachments you did not expect. Here are some ways to tell a phishing attempt from a legitimate email:

The subject line and body of the email may contain obvious spelling or grammatical errors. This could be a sign that you’re dealing with a suspicious sender. Check the domain that the email is sent from. They often look familiar but have a slight difference in the domain (e.g., RetailCommerce.com can become RtailCommerce.com).

It’s the same for any URLs that you click. They may look legitimate at first, but they could have a spelling mistake that you won’t notice. Emails that are suspicious may ask for you to transfer money, authorize a charge, or give an excuse as to why this must be done right away.

Add an SSL Certificate

Adding an SSL certificate to your eCommerce website is essential for ensuring the security of your customers’ data. Not only does an SSL certificate help you protect your customers from malicious attacks, such as phishing and data theft, but it also helps build trust with potential customers and boosts search engine rankings.

Furthermore, it ensures that all the communication between the customer’s browser and your server is encrypted, which means that their personal information is always safe. By adding an SSL certificate to your eCommerce website, you can ensure that your customers feel secure when making purchases from you.

Device Encryption

An effective way to protect your eCommerce website from attacks is to update your devices to the most recent software versions and encrypt them. This keeps your devices up-to-date and ready for new cyberattacks and threats.

Some devices use symmetric encryption, which uses only one key for encryption. Asymmetric keys boost the level of security on your device.

Antivirus and Malware Software

Hackers are able to use stolen credit card numbers from all over the world to place orders. You can combat this serious eCommerce problem by using antivirus or anti-fraud software.

They use advanced algorithms to detect illegal transactions and allow you to take the appropriate action. These fraud risk scores can help eCommerce business owners determine if a transaction is legitimate.

Final Thoughts

Protecting your eCommerce website against cyber threats should be your top priority. The more secure your eCommerce store is, the more your customers will trust you and want to do business with you. The tips above will help you prepare yourself for eCommerce threats and learn how to build robust cyber resilience.