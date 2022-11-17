7 Advanced SQL Concepts You Need to Know

Advanced SQL is used frequently, and the word “advanced” at least is commonly used by both SQL users and SQL students. There are references to job ads and interview questions, as well as explanations of free SQL courses. You might have heard about this when coworkers speak at the workplace. Numerous writers have defined advanced SQL. Since SQL is a simple language, students should be able to grasp the basics in two to three weeks. However, you’ll probably need a greater level of fluency if you intend to use your knowledge for professional purposes.

SQL is a Relational Database

There are various database systems, such as relational, hierarchical, document, and others. SQL is used to create a relational database. The Relational Database Management System is referred to as RDBMS. All modern database management systems, including MS SQL Server, IBM DB2, Oracle, MySQL, including Microsoft Access, are built on the RDBMS platform. RDMS is a database that stores data in tables, columns and rows. As a result, the table, which has many rows or columns, is simply a group of connected data entries.

SQL Keys

A relationship between various database tables and views can also be established using keys. Rows in a table can be uniquely identified using SQL keys. A single column or a collection of columns can serve as a SQL key. The super key is a single key and a group of keys which can be used to identify tuples in a database in a unique way. Super keys may include redundant properties which aren’t necessary for tuple identification. Many of the SQL keys have:

Primary Key

A primary key is a field that is unique to each record or row in a database table. Each table that has one or even more fields can only have one primary key. A primary key with more than one area is called a composite key.

Unique Key

A database record’s unique key is the set of one or even more values and fields from the table that together define that record. Although it can only allow one null value and cannot have different attributes, it is similar to a primary key.

Foreign Key

Any key that joins two tables is known as a foreign key, and a reference key may also be used to refer to this. Two tables are related when a foreign key in one table equals the primary key of the other table.

SQL Transactions

A transaction is a set of actions taken concerning a database. When completed manually by a person and automatically by a database programme, transactions were units, and a series of work ended logically. A transaction is the dissemination of one or even more data modification. In reality, you’ll join several SQL queries together again and run them all at once as part of this approach. ACID (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability) qualities come to mind first when we discuss transactions.

SQL Joins

The SQL Joins function aggregates data from two or more database tables. With a JOIN, you can combine fields from two tables by using the values that both tables share. You should retrieve data from two or more database tables. The primary or foreign keys are used to connect the tables. There are many kinds of joins, including Left/Right, Inner, and Cross.

SQL Views

VIEWS are virtual tables that display data from those other tables and don’t store any data of their own. In those additional terms, SQL queries are all that VIEWS are. A view may include all or only some of the rows from a table. You can display data from one or multiple tables in a SQL view. Views enhance database security by only showing the desired data to authorised users. They restrict access to the data and conceal critical information so that the user can only see and (sometimes) edit whatever they need.

SQL Temporary Tables

The existence of RDBMS supports temporary tables. The same selection, update and join options available with standard SQL Server tables are also available when utilising temporary Tables, which is a terrific feature. The main thing to understand about temporary tables is that it will erase them once the existing customer session has ended.

SQL Subqueries

A subquery, inner query, and nested query is a SQL query placed within the WHERE clause of another SQL query. It’s being used to return information which will be utilised as a condition in the primary query to limit further the data that can be retrieved. With operators like =,>, >=, =, IN, BETWEEN, etc., subqueries could be used with the SELECT, INSERT, AND UPDATE, and DELETE statements.

Database Normalisation

A normalisation database design method arranges tables to reduce data dependencies and redundancy. By utilising relationships, normalisation breaks up huge tables into smaller ones. Normalisation aims to remove redundant (useless) data and guarantee logical data storage. Different Normalisation rules exist, including 1NF, 2NF, 3NF, and even BCNF.

The learning curve is extremely high at first because it is a declarative language (you only need to worry about what you want to query, not how the query is executed). In other words, it won't take you long to pick up the language's fundamentals. But as you pass that point, the ideas get trickier and more dependent on understanding the fundamentals.