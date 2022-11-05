Is Picking Technology a Good Career Path?

Tech is a major powerhouse in the job market, and it’s not slowing down. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. will add 1.4 million technology jobs between 2012 and 2022. Tech positions include computer support specialists, software developers, computer systems analysts, and computer scientists.

Why tech is such a major draw for job seekers? A 2013 report by McKinsey & Company calls technology “the great multiplier” in today’s economy. It’s a force that touches virtually every part of the economy, from health care and banking to manufacturing and transportation. As a result, tech positions can provide a fast track to success.

Tech positions are also highly in-demand. The U.S. lags behind other countries in tech education, which means tech jobs are on the rise. But the number of skilled tech workers isn’t keeping pace with demand. This supply and demand issue makes tech jobs

What Do Tech Jobs Pay?

Another plus of tech jobs is their exceptional pay. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that, as of May 2014, tech professionals earn more than the average U.S. worker. In fact, tech professionals earn more than any other type of worker. The pay for a tech job depends on the position and the company.

A tech career can look very different for each individual. Some tech positions require a college degree, while others only need a specific amount of job experience. Some tech workers develop and maintain websites and software, while others code the programs used to maintain these systems.

To get an idea of the different types of tech careers, here are the most common tech job types:

Systems administrator

Also called information technology (IT) specialists, systems administrators monitor computer systems and keep them functioning smoothly. This may include hardware, software, or networks.

Computer specialist, systems analyst, information security analyst, and database administrator are a few other positions related to systems administration.

Computer programmer

Computer programmers are responsible for building the basic programming that would allow a computer to run different programs. They must consider how the programming might affect a computer’s overall performance.

Web developer

Web developers are responsible for developing websites. They may create the design of a site and code the pages that will be viewable online.

Web designers

Web designers take web developers’ creations and develop the images and text that will make up a website.

Software developer

Software developers are computer programmers and the most common type of tech professional. They design and create programs that allow a computer to perform a task.

Computer programmer

Computer programmers create the basic coding that will give a computer the ability to perform a task.

Computer technician

Computer technicians are responsible for fixing any issue that happens with a computer. They can fix different types of computer systems, including software, hardware and networks.

Database administrator

Also called a database manager, a database administrator is responsible for maintaining databases. This can include creating, backing up, and storing databases.

Software testers

Software testers are responsible for finding flaws in software programs before they’re released to the public. They also ensure that a program functions correctly. They may develop programs from scratch or test existing software.

IT project manager

IT project managers are in charge of managing and coordinating the different parts of a company’s technology project. They must be able to handle different technical components, such as the stages of development, the budget, and testing processes.

Computer and information systems managers

Computer and information systems managers plan and coordinate a company’s computer and information systems. They oversee the creation and maintenance of computer hardware and software, including the training and development of computer staff.

Computer and information research scientists

Computer and information research scientists perform scientific research to advance computer and information technology. This may include developing new technology or solving software issues.

Computer network architects

Computer network architects are responsible for designing computer networks and or securing databases.

Systems administrator

Systems administrators manage the computer systems in an office or other organization. They may monitor computer systems and keep them running smoothly.

Systems analysts

Systems analysts are in charge of studying and evaluating interactive systems, including the people who use them. Systems analysts develop designs for new applications or evaluate existing ones. In order to do this, they gather information about the effects of these systems on people and other systems. They study how the interactions among many users affect the flow of information. Then they work to make sure that everything flows as effectively as possible. Systems analysts develop designs for new applications or evaluate existing ones. They study how each piece affects the flow of information and then they assess the system as a whole. Their goal is to make sure that everything flows as effectively as possible.

Those are just some of the possible job titles. Tech is a huge field with many possibilities. Picking it for me was a huge success and would not change it for anything in this world. I work from home, on my schedule. It rocks