What are AWS tools and how to use them?

For application development, there are many tools with different functions but used together to achieve the same goal. This is not only about programming with languages, but also about other aspects. Before starting development, we must evaluate and select the tools that give us the best results, so it’s perfectly fair to ask ourselves a few questions: which editor should I use? Where to store the source code? How to test and deploy applications? Of course, every developer has favorite tools, but it’s always good to know about other options.

AWS developers tools are designed to help you quickly and securely deliver software. Integrating AWS services is one of the best. These tools will help you maintain secure source code repositories, version control, application build and test, integration, delivery, and continuous deployment. In essence, AWS offers us a set of services for implementing DevOps.

When working with AWS tools, we do not get something new, but we get additional benefits.

Flexibility: With a few clicks in the management console or commands from the command line interface, you can start developing and deploying applications in minutes.

Security: All AWS tools are integrated with AWS IAM (Identity and Access Management), so you can securely manage access to resources as it allows you to assign specific permissions to each user. Also, with IAM users, you can have another layer of security like MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication).

Implementation of DevOps. AWS developer tools are useful for accelerating software delivery, process automation, and continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD).

Integration with other services. AWS Developer Tools not only integrate but also seamlessly integrate with other AWS services, so together you can create a complete solution that spans the entire development and production lifecycle.

High availability. When you run one of these tools on AWS, it is built on a redundant, scalable, and therefore fault-tolerant architecture, so you can be sure that the service will always be available and you will be able to access your projects when needed.

Pay Per Use: This is one of the main features of cloud computing. It works so you pay for what you consume. Some services are free, however, you pay for the consumption of other resources such as EC2 instances or some type of storage, it’s still a usage charge after all.

Consider the two most popular tools that are especially popular among developers, namely:

Cloud AWS9

AWS Cloud9 is a complete cloud-based IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that includes a code editor, debugger, and terminal. It offers all the basic application development tools that you can develop in any programming language, including the most famous ones like Python, Go, JavaScript, PHP, and more. The development environment runs on an EC2 instance that can be managed by AWS. You can also select an already created instance or install additional software.

Using the Cloud9 service requires nothing more than a web browser and a reliable internet connection, so you can write, run, and test applications from anywhere, whether in the office or at home. Another major benefit is the ease of collaborating with other team members, you can quickly share the environment and all involved members can see the changes in real-time.

AWS CodeBuild

After creating the repository, you need to tinker with the code. Typically, the developers on the team push changes to the central repository regularly, then the changes are merged, so you need to run automated unit tests on new changes to catch bugs early and fix them before moving on. It is a practice called continuous integration (CI) in software development. This is where AWS CodeBuild comes in, a service that allows you to run the CI process, compile, test, and generate packages ready for deployment.

AWS CodeBuild is an AWS-managed service, so we take the hassle out of provisioning and managing your build servers. There are also major benefits such as infrastructure elasticity and pay-per-use, in which case you only pay for the compilation time used, that is, the time it takes to complete the compilation of the code.

And if you need help with your development, you can always contact the angular development company.