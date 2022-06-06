What is the Difference Between Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality?

The terms augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are commonplace in the technology world. If you work in the field, you probably already know the key differences between the two but for the everyday person, the differences aren’t so obvious.

There is some crossover between AR and VR. Both use a Unity interface or other types of 3D game engines. However, there are also many differences between them. If you’re intrigued to learn about what makes AR and VR unique, keep reading!

What is Augmented Reality?

Augmented reality does what it says on the tin. It augments your reality. In other words, it enhances your view of real life by superimposing it into a digital reality. Currently, to use an AR application, you need to wear a pair of AR glasses and hold a camera phone in front of you.

The camera on your phone or portable device takes an image of what is in front of you and displays the computer-generated images on top of it. As a result, you get to experience the combination of real life and computer-generated realities (aka augmented reality).

AR can be used to enhance gaming experiences for those who enjoy video games. It can also be used to improve social experiences by enhancing the interactions with can have with other people.

There are limitations with AR and only certain devices are compatible with AR glasses. The AR glasses must have multiple sensors to create a cohesive and realistic augmented reality, and they need to be comfortable for the user to wear for hours at a time.

What is Virtual Reality (VR)?

Virtual reality is perhaps more well-known than augmented reality. It provides an immersive experience for the user.

VR completely replaces your view of reality and changes it into one that is fully computer-generated. As with AR, you wear a pair of special glasses or goggles that enables you to enter a whole new world.

VR has been around for several years and has slowly improved over time to become what it is today. It is predominantly used in gaming, films, concerts, presentations, and sporting events. It’s also being used more and more in healthcare and the social world.

AR vs VR: Which is Better?

Choosing whether AR or VR is better really depends on the application. In some situations, AR is a much better choice. For others, VR is more appropriate. They both enhance or change reality in one way or another but with VR, these changes are a lot more drastic.

In many industries, both AR and VR can be used to enhance user, client, and customer experiences. Although they can both be relatively expensive to implement into a business, the return on investment (ROI) is significant. As AR and VR advance more and more, the applications will continue to expand.