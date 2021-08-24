Cloud-Based Digital Signage To Cut Your Costs And Improve Marketing Communication

Image by Mudassar Iqbal from Pixabay

You probably rely heavily on signs for your event marketing strategy. You may have been using the same signage system for many years. Unfortunately, it may not be reliable in the digital era. You should consider using cloud-based digital signage.

A number of companies have found that cloud-based signage offers a ton of great benefits. You may find it will make things a lot easier if you are used to relying on traditional signage options to reach new customers and solidify your brand identity.

Cloud-based Digital Signage Has Gone Mainstream in 2021 – But What Are the Benefits Over Traditional Signage Options

A lot of newer digital signage options allow you to store data in the cloud. This gives a lot of benefits for companies that want to execute a better marketing strategy with a lower budget.

Now that everything is digital, it’s time for event companies to upgrade their signage systems. While reliance on paper and animated advertising without animation has started to drastically decline, cloud-based digital signage is booming. This is largely because of its simplicity and the many advantages of using digital signage over using traditional signage options. You already have event management software, so it is now time to embrace 21st century signage. The benefits of using signate that can be hosted on the cloud cannot be overlooked.

Digital signage that stores data in the cloud provides event planners with surprisingly novel ways to create exceptional content. The benefits don’t end there, though. Cloud technology also allows for a quicker transition than traditional signage and can help enhance the visual aesthetic of your event, moving from the usual and mundane to the far more innovative options that boost engagement.

You can turn to digital signage if you intend to create more publicity for your sponsors. You can also use digital signage to share more information about the itinerary of an event on a single screen, notify attendees of changes that are unfolding in real time, creating and displaying a map of the event, and if you need to reduce the environmental impact of the event.

These are just a few of the benefits of cloud-based digital signage that can help you see why you can get such a great return on investment from relying more on digital signage over traditional options.

What Are Your Options with Cloud-Based Digital Signage?

There are both free and premium digital signage applications that can operate in the cloud. The free versions enable you to be creative without spending any money at all. However, the premium versions can be preferable if you have the budget for them and are looking to minimize your time expenditures or get access to higher quality displays.

Transitioning from static to cloud-based digital signage is feasible for even very new and small event management startups, which can be attributed to the large number of open source and free digital signage software options.

To make the switch, you don’t need to spend a lot of money: if you have TVs or monitors and computers that can access the Internet, then digital signage solutions are feasible for your company. You can’t afford to overlook the benefits.

There are a number of great digital signage software options you can discover and use at your next event. Most of these solutions available are open source, and all of them offer media library options, as well as a host of remote deployment features.

Rely on Digital Signage Over Traditional Signage Options

There are clearly a lot of benefits of using digital signage over traditional options. You need to take the step and upgrade today. You will find that it can be a big step forward and help your company compete in the digital era.