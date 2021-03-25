Insulin Reminder Apps Are Key to Successful Diabetes Management

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

A number of new healthcare apps are changing the way we live and provide treatment. Last year, Gallup reported that around 20% of all Americans currently use at least one healthcare app to improve fitness, alleviate a medical condition or meet health goals.

Healthcare apps can be especially useful for people suffering from diabetes. New advances in mobile technology could prove to be very important in diabetes management.

Some of the most important apps worth looking into for patients with diabetes are used for getting insulin reminders. They can help patients with moderate or severe cases of Type II diabetes keep their condition under control.

Insulin Reminder Apps Can Be Very Important for Helping Patients Manage Diabetes

A lot of apps have been designed to help remind patients with diabetes to take their insulin. Before you can appreciate the benefits of these apps, you need to understand the role of insulin in managing diabetes. We will cover this below.

People living with diabetes can go for insulin therapy to help them manage their blood sugar levels and prevent diabetes complications. Below is a guide to help you understand the nitty-gritty about diabetes and insulin therapy.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the blood sugar of an individual is too high. It affects how the body changes food to energy. When the food breaks down into glucose, it goes to the bloodstream and uses it for energy.

However, the glucose will not reach your cells if your body fails to make enough insulin. In this case, blood sugar rises and signals the pancreas to release more insulin, which lets blood sugar into the cells and functions as energy.

With diabetes in your body, you won’t have enough insulin, or the insulin produced may not be adequate to keep the body functioning. This leads to too much blood sugar in the bloodstream, leading to life-threatening conditions like vision loss, kidney and heart disease.

Even though there is no cure for diabetes, you can manage the condition using various techniques to live a healthy life. Remember, every diabetes case is serious and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Rather, you should take the necessary measures to ensure you stay strong and healthy.

How Insulin Helps

Insulin controls blood sugar levels. This helps in preventing diabetes complications. It is vital to the survival of the person living with diabetes, and the body needs it daily. For instance, people who have type 1 diabetes need insulin because the body produces none. However, it is not always necessary for people with type 2 diabetes.

Insulin also stores glucose for energy after taking a meal. The liver releases glucose into the bloodstream, which keeps a normal range of blood sugars, even for people with diabetes.

How to Take It

There are several methods to take insulin. This includes an insulin pump, insulin pens, jet injectors, injection port, inhaled insulin, and needles and syringes. It is vital to visit your doctor to examine and advise on the most appropriate way to take insulin.

At first, it can be challenging to administer insulin, but you get used to it with time, especially with your healthcare team’s close care. It is worth noting that syringes remain the most common technique recommended by most doctors. This is because they are cost-effective, and you can get coverage from your insurance company.

It is also vital to follow each instruction from your doctor to stay a healthy and normal life. You will use a short needle to inject insulin into the fatty layer between your muscles and skin. It is not advisable to inject insulin deep into the muscle because the body will quickly absorb it, and it may not last long. This can be a painful experience.

Live Longer and Healthier

It is possible to live a healthy life if you administer insulin appropriately. Even if you’re going on a trip, ensure you carry it along with you so that you keep up with your daily schedules.

Insulin Reminder Apps Can Be Important for Helping Diabetic Patients Live Longer Lives

There are a number of reasons that insulin therapy is important for many patients with diabetes. These patients should seriously consider the benefits of using insulin reminder apps to help keep track of their dosage and schedules.