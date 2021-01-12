How to Turn your Home into a Smart-Home

If you want to make your home into a smart home, then you’ll be glad to know that this is super easy to do. It doesn’t take a lot of time or effort, and you would be surprised at the overall impact it could have on your home’s value. Want to find out more? Simply look below.

Sound

Did you know that it is possible for you to get a smart speaker for your media room? Sure, there may be bigger speakers that are much more tech-savvy out there but if you want to get something nice and comfortable then it may be worth you investing in a Google Home Mini. If you have an outdoor space, then it may be worth investing in a speaker that is waterproof. If you do this then you can easily transform your home into something much more functional and practical.

Photo by John Tekeridis from Pexels

Lighting

You can also rig your home with smart lights if you want. The Hue system by Philips is a stand-out choice because it can make your room fit your mood. You just need to make sure that the hub connects to your Wifi, so that the bulbs can be programmed to your phone. The great thing about a lot of other smart-bulbs is that they do not require a hub and you can easily set the colour as you see fit.

Temperature

Some thermostat products come with built-in smart features. You can pair these up with your Alexa speaker. When you do, you will soon find that you can easily control the temperature of your home with ease. Of course, there truly are so many options out there if you want to control the temperature in your home and if you have engineered wood flooring then you may even find that you can invest in underfloor heating too. This will transform your home far more than you realise and it will also give you a much greater level of control overall.

Security

Do you want to keep an eye on your outdoor space? Maybe you want to watch the driveway to your home or even your back gate without having to deal with excessive programming. Either way, there are tons of options available in this category and you would be surprised at how easy it is for you to get the best result out of your home without having to make much effort at all. There are some devices out there, which include Ring, which are able to turn on when someone knocks on the door or who rings the doorbell. You can also connect this to your existing doorbell if you want, so you don’t have to worry about a thing there. With so many options available, it’s safe to say that you can easily stay on top of your home’s security easier and faster than ever before.

So if you want to turn your home into a smart home, these are the steps you need to take. Why not get started today to see which positive changes you could make?