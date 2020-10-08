Eight Ways Technology Will Change Our Everyday Lives Soon

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Technology has already changed our lives by quite a lot, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping. The integration of the latest and greatest that the world of technology has to bring into our lives is always exciting.

To help you get a good perspective of what you can expect from the future of technology and what it has to offer for the average Joe like you and me – I’ll list some of the most promising things that the future holds.

Just because this is a list that deals with the future doesn’t mean that the technology doesn’t already exist. That’s not a speculation on interstellar tourism – it’s a more or less accurate representation of what we can expect soon.

So without further ado, here are eight ways that technology will make our lives better in the future.

1. Renewable Energy

One thing that’s been gaining traction in recent times is the green movement. Renewable energy is at the forefront of the future, as current energy is everything but sustainable. Solar panels, wind turbines, and water turbines promise to eliminate fossil fuels and other things that might harm the environment and provide clean, renewable, and most importantly, sustainable energy.

Sustainable energy is already a thing – there are a lot of renewable energy plants across the world, but in the future, we’ll have even more of them.

2. Smart Surroundings

AI and machine learning are two buzzing new technologies that are currently experiencing a massive improvement. With these two gaining traction and getting more sophisticated by the day, it’s not a far-fetched idea to think that smart surroundings are right at our doorstep.

Smart homes, smart hotel rooms, and even smart appliances are already here – and AI-assisted smart technology is only going to get more and more popular as time goes on.

3. Broader Access to Data

Data makes the world go round, and with the popularization of Big Data, the whole digital landscape is going to change. Other data such as documents, texts, and news will become increasingly more available through technologies such as news APIs. Thanks to this increased access, individuals and companies will be able to conduct effective research and gain meaningful insight into topics and entities, improve predictions, better assess risks, and even build artificial intelligence-based tools that enable all the above at scale.

4. AI Will Become the Norm

AI has already been changing our lives from the shadows for a few years now. The things we take for granted such as editing, eCommerce, and processing payments are all based on some form of AI technology. Since AI is experiencing a massive development – it’s just a matter of time before it becomes the norm for all aspects of life.

5. Transportation Will Become Far More Efficient

The world of transportation almost solely relies on cars at this point. While places other than the USA have far more advanced metro systems and public transport, cars are still the norm for most places in the world.

The future brings us smart transportation, self-driving vehicles, and a significant advancement in public transportation. Tesla is at the forefront of smart car technology, and in countries such as Japan, other modes of transportation, including trains and busses are continually evolving. We’ll see this become a global trend in just a few years.

6. Improved Environmental Conversation

Saving the environment is essential – we have only one planet, and we can’t afford to mess it up. Conservation efforts are more popular than ever, and new regulations that governments across the world are putting in place promise to utilize technology to streamline environmental conservation efforts.

7. Wearable Technology

Wearable tech such as Fitbit’s and smartwatches have been around for a while now, and recent advancements in technology will bring even more to the table. Companies such as Neuralink are researching chips that can be implanted into your body and help monitor your neurological health.

8. Enhanced Healthcare

Healthcare has always been one of the most essential things in human society. Through technological and medicinal advancements, we’ve entirely eradicated diseases, developed things such as the cardiac pacemaker, and created life-sustaining machines.

Healthcare as a whole will undoubtedly benefit from AI and the advancement of technology. Not only will we be able to cure and treat – we’ll be able to prevent health issues from occurring in the first place.

Final Thoughts

Just because the future of technology is promising doesn’t mean it’s distant. The future is right at our doorsteps, and most if not all technologies mentioned in this article are already here. All that’s left is to embrace the positive changes that applied science and technology will undoubtedly bring to the table.