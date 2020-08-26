Understanding the 5 Best European Cloud Storage Providers in 2020

Image by Mudassar Iqbal from Pixabay

The cloud storage market is growing at a remarkable pace in 2020. Although most news articles highlight the state of the cloud-storage market in the United States, it is growing in Europe as well. The market for cloud services in Europe exceeded $25 billion in 2018 and is growing 12% a year.

Although the market is growing rapidly, many customers aren’t any more informed than they were ten years ago. If you need cloud storage services, then you need to weigh your options carefully. There are tons of cloud storage companies in Europe, so it can be difficult to choose the best ones if you aren’t aware of your options.

Here are the best cloud storage providers in Europe. You should make sure that you do your research carefully before settling on one of them.

pCloud

pCloud is a great cloud service for people that are trying to get started on a light budget. You can get 10 GB of cloud storage for free when you sign up. This is almost as much as you would get with Google Drive, although you also have the flexibility to store many more kinds of files than Google Drive allows.

pCloud is quickly becoming one of the most popular cloud providers in Europe. This company is great for storing music, Word documents and all sorts of other files.

All pCloud users will be able to choose the server location where their files are stored. This will give users greater control over the security of their files. Once the choice of where to store the data is made during registration – in the Europe or USA – it is practically impossible to transfer them without the user’s knowledge or permission.

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is another major cloud storage company in Europe. The company didn’t used to be well received by a lot of sectors, but it has proven itself as a rather resilient cloud storage company.

One of the biggest advantages of Nextcloud is that it is all self-service. You have a ton of flexibility over your storage options.

Nextcloud is also great for companies that have to serve European customers. It is GDPR compliant, so your company won’t have to worry about getting in trouble for failing to abide by European privacy laws. After pCloud, this company is arguably the best cloud hosting provider on the continent.

Tresorit

Tresorit is a great European cloud provider that offers end-to-end cloud storage capabilities. This is a great option if your company has to be concerned about features at every stage of the storage process.

You will find that it is a great cloud provider option for both external and internal storage needs. It is also compliant with the GDPR and is well trusted by brands all over Europe. This means that you won’t have much trouble encouraging adoption among your clients and partners.

CloudMe

CloudMe isn’t as well known as many other European cloud providers. However, it is quickly proving itself to be a very reliable cloud service.

Although CloudMe brands itself as a service for both businesses and consumers, its competitive edge really stands out as a commercial service. Lots of businesses throughout Europe have started using CloudMe to provide cloud-hosting solutions for their customers and it has served brands all across the EU.

Jottacloud

Jottacloud is a great cloud hosting service for both individuals and consumers. However, it seems to focus more on the consumer market.

Jottacloud emphasizes the safety and security of its services. It is GDPR compliant and customers can get started for free. After you use the free trial, you can use this service for €6.5 a month.