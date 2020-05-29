What Does Your Website Need to Be the Best

Image by Mudassar Iqbal from Pixabay

The importance of a strong website for your business is growing more and more important, it is no longer enough to just have an online presence for your customers, but you need to be able to provide them will the best customer experience you can in order to compete against the sea of competitors available at the click of a mouse or the touch or a screen. Ease and convenience are still the cornerstones of positive online experiences, however, you need to take them to the next level to make a long-lasting impression on users; here are some top tips on how to do just that by telling you what your website needs to be the best.

A Clear Audience in Mind

It may sound like an obvious tip, but it is easy for businesses to get carried away with the design of a website and forget that the purpose of a website is to serve the customers and so should be designed as such. Or on the other hand, some businesses may allow the look of their pages to take a back seat to the quality of their continent, but in fact, the design of your website can determine whether people read your content at all.

It can be beneficial to seek the help of a design company, such as On The Map web design, as they can aid you in the design of your website to help you give you the perfect look for your target audience, but if you are a smaller business and wish to keep the cost as low as possible, then its a safe bet to keep things simple when doing it yourself, from navigation to layout, your website must prevent the loss of customers due to confusion or their inability to find the content they desire.

Compatability

Technology is forever adapting and your businesses need to ensure that they keep up with these advances, in recent years smartphones have begun to take over from laptops, including online shopping and reviewing products before purchasing. The rise of the smartphone has made it a necessity that your website is compatible with these devices and that all content and design are easy to view and access form any screen size.

The percentage of people who see a laptop as important when it comes to accessing the web has massively decreased, whereas those who deem smartphone important have more than double in the past five years. Alongside a smartphone-friendly website, many businesses also develop their sites into apps to further benefit their customers; an app will allow your business to stay relevant in the user’s mind when they need your service or product and can drastically reduce the chances of them being drawn into using a competitors website.

Social Media Access

As well as the increased popularity of smartphones needing to be considered by businesses, but the boom of social media platforms is yet another invaluable tool for businesses to utilise. Platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and twitter all have millions of active monthly users that are available for businesses to target, not to mention that the use of social media is a cost-effective method of creating brand awareness and so is ideal for even the smallest of businesses.

