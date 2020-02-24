Becoming An Engineer: Job Possibilities

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Are you interested in becoming an engineer but have no idea where to start? With so many options in different engineering fields, it can be overwhelming and stressful to find the right one that suits you. In this article, we are going to look into a selection of engineering job possibilities, and describe them to help you in making your next big career decision. It is important to note that for most engineering job positions, you will be required to have your master’s degree, so make sure you find a master’s in engineering program. This can be completed online and on campus, so make sure you check it out.

Chemical Engineering:

A chemical engineer can be described as someone who mixes their knowledge of science and engineering to invent and solve ways to a variety of chemical problems. This can include chemicals, food medicine, and drugs. They can manufacture industrial and commercial products to assist them with these problems. Tasks that can be completed by a chemical engineer include:

Inventing new methods of artificial creation.

Estimate costs of production and materials.

Implementing safety procedures for employees.

Designing products to assist with chemical-related problems.

If you are into more tech-focused careers, then this might be the right option for you. This type of engineer can be described as an individual who develops and invents mechanical devices, such as tools and engines. They can complete work on small machinery or large and are usually required to run strict tests on their creations. Some of the tasks that are completed by a mechanical engineer include:

Conducting experiments and analyzing data.

Designing mechanical systems and components.

Estimating budget and material requirements.

Test and evaluate specific theories.

Alter and modify designs.

Electrical Engineering:

An electrical engineer focuses on testing, inventing, and modifying electrical components, including power generation, computing systems, and communication systems. This can be as small as a microchip, or as large as a supercomputer. This is one of the broadest engineering fields, as there are many job possibilities and options. Some of the tasks required to be completed by an electrical engineer include:

Develop systems that use electrical power.

Develop and use a variety of software.

Install electrical systems.

Biomedical Engineering:

Biomedical Engineers focus on the development and maintenance of healthcare machinery, including prosthetics, joint replacements, and medical technology. Positions in this field can vary, but there are many areas that you can work in. Some of the tasks that are required of a biomedical engineer include:

Creation of new medical machinery to diagnose patients.

Instructing nurses and doctors on the proper way to use medical machinery.

Develop software to be used by hospitals.

Budget and analyze material costs.

Overview:

So there you have it! There is a large variety of engineering job possibilities, so you will be sure to find something that suits your needs, remember to do your research, and obtain a degree that will reflect the area you want to move into. There are also a variety of engineer personality tests online that can determine what might be best for you!