5 Ecommerce Website Design Best Practices To Increase Conversions

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels

The most profitable e-commerce websites use top design practices to attract customers. As a developer building an online store, you need to learn these best practices in order to convince consumers to purchase your products or services. When consumers visit a website and see an eye-catching page, they are more likely to continue browsing the site. If you want to persuade potential customers to stay on your website, read the following e-commerce website design best practices to increase conversions.

Use Plenty Of White Space

One of the most effective e-commerce website design best practices is to use plenty of white space, also known as negative space. This should not come as a shock to developers because white space is known to de-clutter website pages. In the world of web development, white space is a tool that enables breathability. When consumers visit websites with little-to-no negative space, they leave the sites feeling overwhelmed. Moreover, they exit out of their browsers without even considering making a purchase. Give consumers the opposite feeling by using plenty of white space. Then, they will be able to breathe and make a purchase on your online store easily.

Include An Informational Footer

Another top e-commerce website technique entails including an informational footer. When consumers want to learn more about a company, they visit the bottom of their website’s homepage. There, they expect to discover information about the brand and the products or services they sell. Furthermore, they look for contact information such as email address and toll-free number. Modern companies also add their social media handles at the bottom of the page so that customers can reach out to them on various social media platforms as well. If you want to give consumers what they want on your homepage, include an informational footer.

Add An Easy-To-Find Search Bar

Additionally, the top e-commerce websites incorporate easy-to-find search bars. This is a crucial element to include in a visually appealing place on your homepage. After all, consumers look for search bars to simplify their navigation process. If they are looking for something specific on your website, they do not want to have to scroll through all of your products to find it. This is especially true for online stores with thousands of products to choose from. Consider using a custom site search app to return accurate results. Apps for WooCommerce or Bigcommerce site search make navigating through your site even simpler for customers, providing them with rich auto-complete, custom filters, and product recommendations. In doing so, you will satisfy your e-commerce website users and boost your conversions.

Optimize For Mobile

Since the majority of consumers browse online stores via their mobile devices, the most successful e-commerce websites are optimized for mobile usage. When sites are responsive, consumers can easily purchase products when they are on-the-go. Recently, the number of mobile users exceed the number of desktop users. On top of making your site more convenient, responsive designs also improve search engine optimization (SEO). After all, popular search engines like Google consider mobile responsiveness when ranking websites. To improve your search engine rankings and make your store more accessible to traveling consumers, optimize for mobile.

Incorporate Captivating Images

Lastly, incorporate captivating images in your e-commerce website. While stock photography is great for companies just getting started, it will not suffice for long in the e-commerce market. Consumers want to see the product that they are buying before they purchase it. Therefore, you need to use original photographs on your website. More so, you need to avoid isolating consumers when they click on a product. When consumers have to click the back button each time they select a product to view, they get frustrated. For this reason, you need to link each image to other products and/or collections on your website. Then, you will succeed in boosting your e-commerce website’s conversions.

In order to attract more customers to your online store, you need to put the top e-commerce strategies to use. For instance, use plenty of white space to avoid overwhelming consumers. Include a footer with contact information, social media handles and a way for consumers to learn about your company. Add an easy-to-find search bar to make navigating your site easy. Create a mobile responsive site so that consumers can shop your store regardless of where they are. Finally, incorporate eye-catching images that never isolate your customers. Apply these e-commerce website design best practices to boost your profits through more conversions.