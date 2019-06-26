4 Tips on Building an Interactive Trade Booth

Image by Mashiro Momo from Pixabay

It seems interactive booths are now all the rage in the trade show industry. But why is that so? Well, interactive booths make visitors stick around and offer you the chance to win their trust through face-to-face interaction. The more interactive your booth, the better chance you have to engage your prospects.

From using interactive technology tools to running a contest and offering innovative freebies, there are many ways to make your trade show booth more interactive, says an expert at New York Banners, a leading provider of trade show backdrop and displays in NYC. If you are planning to build an interactive trade show booth, the below tips should help you.

1. Choose displays wisely

Do not discount the importance of a good first impression. Boring banner designs and lackluster table throws do not work anymore. You should always invest in high-quality banners. For instance, trade show signs are popular in NY, as these attract immediate attention to and tell the visitor about your company and its mission.

2. Consider booth setup

If you book your booth early, you’ll get enough flexibility to choose a booth space that suits your budget and other requirements. It is always a good idea to choose a corner space, as it makes your booth easily viewable to more visitors. The layout of your booth is one of the first things people notice. If the layout looks inviting, more people will step into your booth, giving you a chance to interact with them.

If you can arrange a separate space for seating and meeting, it definitely helps lay the groundwork for setting up an interactive environment inside your booth. When people finally step into your seating zone, trade show products like display stands and stretch fabric pop-ups can help pique their interest further in your products and services.

3. Use social media

What differentiates a good trade show booth from the average one? The answer is innovation, which you can achieve through social media. Start an online contest, days before the event, and end it at your trade show booth on the event day. Announce lucrative prizes for the winners. That way, you can encourage your virtual prospects to visit your physical stall.

And while you’re at it, it would be a good idea to have a celebrity guest, a chef, a performer or even an industry expert — someone visitors would love to get clicked with in front of your canopy tent or trade show displays in NYC. However, start out early — you need to start out a few months in advance even for a two-day show. Creating and sharing your content across platforms and involving relevant influencers take time and planning.

4. Use games

Nothing helps make your booth interactive like a game. But to successfully use games for attendee engagement, you should choose the right type of games for the right people. Know your target audience and plan games that might attract them the most. For instance, if you are targeting tech-savvy teenagers and young adults, consider using high-end video games involving technology and virtual reality.

For older people, you may want to plan basic carnival-style games, such and darts, spinning wheels and even talent hunts. Encourage the participants to post photos or videos taken against your custom trade show signs in NYC.

Finally, deck up your booth with elements like fun posters and other displays; and offer interesting prizes that the winners will proudly share on their social media pages.