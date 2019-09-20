Laser VS Inkjet: Which is ‘best’

Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Printers are a necessity for most people, with many officers printing hundreds of sheets of paper a day. Even at home, it can be used for all sorts of things including printing documents and activities. One question a lot of people ask themselves is ‘Which is best?’, and there are pros and cons for both. This guide should help you decide what will work for you.

Laser printers are often used in offices that need to print a high volume of documents each day. There are many reasons why lasers can be good, but there are plenty of areas where they lack high quality. Whether or not you decide to use them can be solely based on priorities – and there are plenty.

One of the biggest positives for laser printers is their toner usage. With a good quality toner cartridge, you’ll find you won’t be spending much on running the big machines. They’re also incredibly fast, though they can be very noisy when they’re printing a lot of documents.

The initial cost of laser printers is large, but the money you’ll be saving on printer costs will be beneficial in the long run.

Laser printers take up a lot of space in the office but can be worth it depending on printer volume. They’re definitely more efficient if you’re printing multiple pages given their storage space for both paper and toner.

However, if you’re in a smaller office or even at home, you may be interested in getting an inkjet printer instead. There are multiple advantages to opting for an inkjet printer, with the initial cost being a big factor.

Inkjets are easy to use printers which can cost as little as £30 to buy, though they’re pricier to run. The toner doesn’t tend to last as long, meaning you’ll need to restock more often than if you were getting a laser printer.

At a substantially smaller size, it’s easy to move the printer if needed and it doesn’t take up much room in your home. They can be speedy, although they’re not as fast as lasers, but they start immediately and need no time to warm up.

If you’re printing pictures, an inkjet is definitely the one for you. They print in higher quality than lasers, and not only does the picture look better, they look brighter too.

Most printers have multiple uses, with scanners and copiers as a function included with the printing process.

Ultimately the way to decide whether you need a laser or inkjet printer is dependent solely on your needs. A fast-paced environment will usually mean printing needs to be short and snappy, so in most big offices you’ll often find a laser printer. Also, printing in high volume means there’s a need to cut costs where possible, so a low-priced toner is always more ideal.

Howeer, if accuracy and quality is what you need then you’ll be safer with an inkjet printer. They’re best for home printers and smaller offices. Think about your priorities when it comes to printing and you’ll find it easy to figure out what would work best for you.