Using a VPN to Unlock Foreign Content

Image by Stefan Coders from Pixabay

The internet was designed to be borderless, but unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Geo-restrictions often render foreign websites and online services unavailable. This leaves people around the world having to wait for content to be released at a later date – or completely unable to access it at all.

Online blocks can be extremely frustrating, especially if there is something that you desperately want to access. The good news is that there is an online tool – called a Virtual Private Network (VPN) – that can instantly give you access to all restricted content.

A VPN is a subscription service that conceals your real IP address (and therefore your actual location). VPNs are available for all devices and come at various prices depending on the level of service and the features they provide. The average price of a reliable VPN is around $65 per year, which is cheap considering what you get.

As a VPN subscriber, you are given access to software that lets you connect to remote servers in a choice of places around the world. The best VPNs have server locations in more than 50 countries. This allows its subscribers to pretend to be in any of those countries – to unblock as much online content as they wish.

A VPN also provides digital privacy by encrypting all the data coming and going from your devices. This stops your Internet Service Provider from being able to track what you do online. It also stops the websites and services you visit from being able to tell you are actually overseas.

As a result, you can feel free to unblock anything you wish, including content that has been censored by the government. This is extremely useful when traveling overseas to countries where Facebook or news websites are blocked. It also means you can access geo-restricted services from back home while away on vacation, which can be a godsend.

Using a VPN to unblock geo-restricted content, literally allows you to become a digital globe trotter. You might choose to be in South America to watch a football stream broadcast by a local Brazilian TV station, or in Australia to watch the Melbourne Open Tennis for free on local TV.

You could use your VPN to access HBO Go – which is only available in the US. As a result, you could watch episodes of Game of Thrones the moment they first air in the US, rather than having to wait until they are released where you live. It is not just Game of Thrones. Using a VPN you can access any US-only service; Hulu, Crackle, Crunchyroll, NFL GamePass, Vevo – the choice is yours.

With a VPN service, there is nothing that you can’t unblock and access in private, which is why VPN services are quickly becoming the most sought after online tool. So, if you are fed up of seeing “This video is not available in your country” notices on YouTube, or any other blocks you can think of. It is definitely time to get a VPN.