3 Ways Technology Has Completely Changed the World of Medicine Today

Image Source

The medical world is nothing like it used to be… in fact the world of medicine isn’t even the same as it was five years ago! This big change to the healthcare industry is largely due to the technological advancements and the innovative solutions that are introduced to medicine on a daily basis.

There have been so many issues and problems in the healthcare industry that technology has either solved or improved. These solutions have been proven in treatments, research, data collection, and several different medical devices. Because of technology, there are now better treatments for several diseases, more efficient care can be provided, and disease prevention methods are more accessible.

The world of medicine has definitely come a very long way. If you can even imagine, there was a time when doctors would make house visits and some doctors would accept eggs and milk as payment if their patients didn’t have the money to pay for their services. Today, for a doctor to make a house visit, you’re going to be shelling out the big bucks… eggs and milk just will not do.

With technology playing such a detrimental role in the world of medicine, let’s take a look at the different ways that technology has shaped the world of medicine.

You Can Take Your Health With You Wherever You Go Through Apps

Have you ever heard people say that there is an app for everything? Well, the way technology is shaping everything we do, that statement couldn’t be truer. Today, people have access to their personal health in more ways than one, AND you can do it all while you’re on-the-go. People can monitor their personal health with trackers to count their calories, monitor their heart rate, and track sleep patterns.

With mobile apps, people have access to their medical records, lab test results, billing statements, and medication lists. These mobile apps are also for physicians as well. Physicians with certain mobile apps will have access to the latest in medical news, dosage calculators, disease database, and patient health records.

Job Searching Tools Specifically Made for Physicians

Nowadays, if you’re a doctor, you can do away with newspaper classifieds and set your job hunting endeavors higher with online job search platforms. That’s not to say that a doctor can’t use the standard search tools but the problem with that is you’ll run into positions that have nothing to do with your specialty.

If you’re a radiologist, you can get on a physician based searching platform and find jobs in radiology without the hassle of scrolling through five cardiology positions before getting to one radiology position. These job search platforms for physicians take the frustration out of job hunting and has definitely contributed to the greater good of doctors being able to find jobs in their prospected field much faster than in the past.

You Can Now See the Doctor Without Seeing the Doctor With Online Doctor Services

How many times have you needed to see the doctor but was either to sick to get out or your doctor’s office didn’t have any appointments available for you right then? It happens to people all the time. Well, with the advancement of technology today, you can’t see a doctor all from the comfort of your own home.

In fact, the National Center for Biotechnology Information conducted a study and survey that revealed a large percentage of patients were in favor of the virtual services. Now, this isn’t necessarily what you would call a house visit because a doctor is physically coming to see you but a doctor will be there to talk to you about what you have going on medically, by way of your computer.

These online physicians provide a myriad of different services to their patients. For example, some online physicians provide treatment for:

Urgent Care- Urgent care is for when you’re sick and need to see a doctor immediately.

Chronic Care- For chronic care, physicians will treat and help you manage your chronic conditions so that you can live your daily life as pain-free as possible.

Behavioral Care- Physicians will be able to care for your mental health and provide emotional support while you’re in the comfort of your own home.

Preventive Care- With preventive care, a physician will be there for you to help you with your day-to-day health choices.

The great thing about these services is that you get to skip the long emergency room wait times. How many times have you had to go to the emergency room for a minor injury that you know doesn’t require extensive medical attention? Several times probably but the ER is the only thing open at the time so you wait for hours at a time only to be written a prescription for really strong ibuprofen.

With online doctor services, you don’t have to pay that ER price and still receive the same quality care as you would in an ER… plus, you’ll be at home! This is one technological advancement that everyone can benefit from!