5 Ways Women Can Counter the Build-Up of Belly Fat

Belly fat in women can be deceptive. Outwardly, a woman who is carrying too much body fat might not show any signs of being overweight.

Belly Fat Causes

The question what causes belly fat in females has multiple answers. There are also multiple ways to lose belly fat. Some women inherit a hypersensitivity to Vitamin A. Vitamin A activates an enzyme that promotes fat storage. Some research suggests that decreased dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) results in an increase in belly fat.

During menopause production of sex hormones diminishes. The decrease in hormones like estrogen causes fat normally stored in other parts of the body to be stored in the belly. Decreased estrogen can be countered with supplements containing Human Growth Hormones. Also, hgh for woman can be used for regulation of hormone imbalance in the body and cure menopause symptoms.

Here are 5 the most effective ways to lose belly fat for women.

Diet

When trying to lose weight the trick is to make yourself feel full on less food. Women should consume 25 grams of soluble fiber every day. Soluble fiber is found in avocados, blackberries, Brussel sprouts, and legumes. Consuming flaxseed and shirataki noodles are another way to add soluble fiber to your diet.

You can also make yourself feel fuller with meals high in protein. Protein triggers the hormone that tells the brain you are full. The suggested protein intake for women, especially woman 50 or older is 46 grams per day.

Per the American Heart Association, a woman’s intake of trans fats should not exceed two grams per day. Trans fats can be found in many processed foods so read labels. Note: labels sometimes list trans fats as partially hydrogenated fats.

Be careful when it comes to sugar consumption. The danger within sugar is fructose which is also found in fruits and vegetables. With the exception of the starchy varieties, you can pretty much eat all the vegetables you want.

Being higher in fructose than veggies you have to be more careful with fruit. Keep fruit serving size to 1.5 to 2 cups per day. The daily limit on sugar for women is 25 grams.

Keep your consumption of refined carbs to under 50 grams per day. Sources of refined carbs include white flour, rice, bread, and pasta. Baked goods can also be added to the list.

Eat a weekly serving of fatty fishes like mackerel and salmon.

Lift Weights and do Aerobics

The connection between exercise and fat reduction is well established. Weightlifting aka resistance training is the best way to get rid of fat in the belly. For optimum results lifting three days a week is recommended.

HGH therapy can augment your workout. Five hours a week of aerobic exercise is also effective in older women.

Watch What You Drink

Only consume alcohol in moderation. There is a causal link between alcohol and excess fat in the belly. Eschew drinks sweetened with fructose. Fructose consumption should be kept below 50 grams per day.

The healthful benefits notwithstanding fruit juices are not any better than soda when it comes to sugar content. Possessing a multitude of healthful properties like antioxidants green tea has been proven to help people lose weight. It is safe to drink between two and three cups of green tea a day.

Get Seven Hours of Sleep

There is hard science supporting the need for seven hours of restful sleep. Sixteen years of research has shown that women who sleep five hours a night or less are more prone to weight gain.

Manage Stress

A Yale University study found a correlation between a woman’s susceptibility to becoming stressed and too much fat in the belly. Being stressed releases cortisol. Known as the stress hormone cortisol promotes fat production.

Eating properly eases stressfulness. The release of endorphins makes us feel good. Exercising or any enjoyable movement like dancing releases endorphins.

Anxiety reduction is another benefit of getting sufficient sleep. Use meditation and controlled breathing exercises to ease your mind.

Conclusion

To purge fat in the belly watches your dietary intake. Take up weight training and or aerobics. Be wary of sugar content in food and beverages. Get seven hours sleep nightly. Learn to manage anxiety. Limit alcohol intake.