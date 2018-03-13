The Third #IGCryptoChat Answers Your Questions About Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and More This Week

Cannon Bridge House, 25 Dowgate Hill, London, England, 13th March at 2.00pm

Is safer trading versus owning cryptocurrencies? Should more companies be adopting blockchain technology? Are new government regulations about to put the brakes on the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum? To find out if 2018 truly is the year of the blockchain, join us for our third informal discussion on cryptocurrencies, as DailyFX and IGTV play host to two more leading lights from the world of finance.

This time we’re delighted to introduce DailyFX analyst and crypto expert Nick Cawley alongside Stephan Tual, founder of Atlas Neue and Slock.it and former CCO of Ethereum. You can watch the entire discussion live on Dailyfx’s YouTube channel and via @IGTV on Twitter on March 13th from 2.00pm UK time.

If you want to keep up to date with all the latest developments in the promising blockchain technology and its impact on the financial markets, investments, digital currencies and much more, then look no further.

Nick and Stephan will be tackling some of the more pressing questions affecting the blockchain today. They’ll be discussing whether more companies should be adopting blockchain technology, weighing up the inherent risks and rewards, and explaining how new government legislation might help or hinder the future of cryptocurrencies. Other topics up for discussion will include Litecoin and Litecoin cash, ICOs and forks, and what the future ultimately holds for blockchain technology.

It’s not a one-sided debate either; you can have your say in it too, as our experts will be on hand to answer your questions in a live Q&A via #IGCryptoChat on Twitter. So, if you have a burning question for Nick or Stephan or any topics you’d like them to discuss live in the studio, get in touch and become part of the conversation.

This will be IG’s third informal discussion on cryptocurrencies, with the inaugural #IGCryptoChat having taken place on 7th February this year, featuring Rhian Lewis and Colin Platt, and the second, on Thursday, February 22nd with Derin Cag and Brett Scott.

Remember, if you’d like to pose any topics or questions for our experts to reply to live in the studio, make sure you send them on Twitter using the #IGCryptoChat hashtag.

The #IGCryptoChat is an opportunity to learn more about investing in cryptocurrencies and the emerging blockchain technology now and in the future. For more information, check out our events page.

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

Event page: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2018/03/09/DailyFX-Live-Discussion-With-Ethereum-Former-CCO-Stephan-Tual.html

Twitter handle and hashtag: https://twitter.com/IGTV and #IGCryptoChat

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/DailyFXNews