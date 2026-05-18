Access to quality education is a foundational priority that Jewish communities across the world continue to advocate for, and philanthropic organizations play a central role in making that access a practical reality. Yael Poliavich is a philanthropist and co-founder of the Yael Foundation, an international charitable organization dedicated to ensuring that Jewish children worldwide receive access to high-quality Jewish and general education. Since its establishment in 2020, the Foundation has expanded its work to 45 countries and currently supports 22,500 students.

Early Years and Educational Background

Yael Poliavich was born in 1982 in Kyrgyzstan, where educational access and civic infrastructure were shaped by distinct regional conditions. Her mother worked as a music teacher at the M. Abdraev Republican Secondary Special Boarding Music School in Bishkek, an institution that provided specialized education to students across the region. This environment, defined by structured learning and a commitment to educational development, formed a direct context for Yael Poliavich’s later philanthropic priorities.

From 1999 to 2004, Yael Poliavich pursued higher education at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, earning a degree in Economics, Finance, and Credit. This academic foundation in public administration and financial systems provided the organizational and analytical competencies that Yael Poliavich would later apply in building and scaling a philanthropic institution. She subsequently worked as a finance professional until 2021, gaining direct experience in business operations, financial planning, and organizational management.

Founding the Yael Foundation

In 2020, Yael Poliavich co-founded the Yael Foundation, establishing it as a philanthropic initiative focused on equitable access to education for Jewish children across diverse communities and geographies. The charitable organization operates on the conviction that every Jewish child should have access to educational opportunities, regardless of the size or location of their community. This principle has guided every stage of the organization’s development since its launch.

Yael Poliavich and the Yael Foundation approach this mission through a structured model that combines direct institutional support, teacher development, and curriculum standards improvement. The charitable organization works to strengthen Jewish educational institutions, support community leaders, and enhance the academic and Jewish studies standards of schools and programs to make them a preferred choice for Jewish families. This approach is applied consistently across all regions where the organization operates, while taking local community contexts into account.

By the time of its growth phase, the Yael Foundation had reached a scale that reflects a serious long-term organizational commitment. Key indicators of that scale include:

45 countries where the organization currently maintains active programs

22,500 students are supported across its network of schools and initiatives

Key Programs and Initiatives

Yael Poliavich has contributed to the development of several structured programs implemented by the charitable organization. Yael Camp is an annual summer educational program that brings together children from diverse backgrounds to engage with Jewish heritage and community identity. The Yael International Summit convenes Jewish educators and community leaders each year to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaborative planning.

Through the Innovation in Education program, Yael Poliavich promotes the adoption of modern teaching methods and educational technology within Jewish schools and programs. The Jewish Academy of Excellence provides institutional support to schools working toward higher standards in both academic and Jewish educational performance. The Yael Award of Excellence formally recognizes individuals whose contributions to Jewish education and leadership have demonstrated sustained impact.

Impact and Ongoing Commitment

The current operational scope of Yael Poliavich’s philanthropic work spans 45 countries and reaches 22,500 students, with programs covering summer education, leadership summits, institutional excellence initiatives, and teacher development. This scale reflects a sustained organizational commitment to the principle that access to quality education does not depend on geography, community size, or resource availability.

Yael Poliavich continues to develop the Yael Foundation’s programs and partnerships, maintaining a clear institutional direction centered on educational access, community resilience, and the strengthening of Jewish identity through structured learning.