Your Veneer Care Guide to a Brighter, Longer-Lasting Smile

Dental veneers can transform your smile by giving your teeth a brighter, more uniform appearance. While some veneers are stain-resistant, they still require proper care to last.

Luckily, maintaining your veneers is a simple process. Read on to learn how to care for your veneers so you can protect your investment and avoid early replacements.

How long do veneers last?

Dental veneers are very durable, but they don’t last forever. On average, composite veneers last five years or more,1 while porcelain veneers may last 10 to 20 years.2

How long your veneers last depends largely on how well you care for them. Your daily habits, diet and overall dental care all play a role in their longevity.

How much do veneers cost?

The importance of caring for your veneers becomes clear when you consider their cost. So, how expensive are veneers?

The average price of dental veneers ranges from $500 to $2,895 per tooth.3 Porcelain veneers typically cost more than composite veneers. Your location and dentist may also influence the total price.

Six Tips to Make Your Veneers Last Longer

Now that you understand what’s at stake, let’s take a look at six simple tips that can help extend the lifespan of your veneers.

No. 1: Practice good oral hygiene

Oral hygiene is the cornerstone of veneer care. You can protect your natural teeth and veneers by:

Brushing your teeth twice a day

Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and non-abrasive toothpaste

Flossing daily to remove plaque between teeth

Rinsing with mouthwash to support gum health

These four simple habits can help prevent tooth decay and keep your veneers clean and bright.

No. 2: Be mindful of what you eat and drink

Veneers are strong, but they’re not indestructible. Certain foods and drinks may damage them if you’re not careful, including:

Hard foods like ice, nuts and crunchy candy

Sticky or chewy foods

Dark beverages like coffee, tea and red wine

Porcelain veneers resist stains better than composite ones,4 but both can discolor over time with frequent exposure to dark foods and beverages. You can reduce this discoloration by drinking dark beverages with a straw and rinsing your mouth afterward.

No. 3: Wear a nightguard and mouthguard

If you grind or clench your teeth at night, it can put extra pressure on your veneers. Over time, that pressure may lead to chips or cracks. A custom nightguard can help reduce the risk of damage by protecting your teeth while you sleep.

If you play sports, wearing a mouthguard is also a smart move. It adds an extra layer of defense against unexpected impacts that could otherwise harm your veneers. No. 4: Keep up with regular dental visits

Routine dental care plays a significant role in how long your veneers last. For the best results, visit your dentist at least every six months for routine cleanings and checkups.5 These preventive visits give your dentist the chance to:

Remove plaque buildup

Monitor your veneers for early signs of damage

Assess the health of your teeth and gums

Catching small issues early can help you maintain better oral health and avoid more complex and costly issues in the future.

No. 5: Watch out for signs of wear

Even with great care, veneers will eventually need to be replaced.Knowing what to look for can help you act early. Some signs that you may be due for a replacement include:

Chips

Cracks

Lifted edges

Bite alignment issues

Sensitivity or discomfort

If you notice any of these changes, book a visit with your dentist to evaluate your veneers and discuss next steps.

No. 6: Consider dental insurance

While dental insurance may not cover the initial cost of your dental veneers, it can help you maintain better oral health after their placement.

Many dental insurance plans cover preventive care in full, allowing you to get biannual cleanings and routine exams with little to no out-of-pocket cost. This coverage helps you maintain optimal oral health by staying consistent with your dental care.

Additionally, some dental insurance plans may help cover a portion of basic or major services. This can make it easier to manage unexpected dental needs that could affect your veneers and overall oral health.

Keep your smile looking its best

Caring for your veneers doesn’t require major changes to your dental routine. By brushing, flossing and visiting your dentist regularly, you can protect your veneers and keep your smile looking its best for years to come!

Sources:

1. Healthline. How Long Can You Expect Veneers to Last? Updated on November 23, 2020. https://www.healthline.com/health/how-long-do-veneers-last. Accessed March 30, 2026.

2. Healthline. How Long Can You Expect Veneers to Last? Updated on November 23, 2020. https://www.healthline.com/health/how-long-do-veneers-last. Accessed March 30, 2026.

3. CareCredit. How Much Do Veneers Cost? Pricing and Coverage Guide. Updated on January 30, 2025. https://www.carecredit.com/well-u/health-wellness/dental-veneers-cost-dental-veneers-financing/. Accessed March 30, 2024.

4. Cleveland Clinic. Veneers. Updated on July 18, 2022. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/23522-dental-veneers. Accessed March 30, 2026.

5. Healthline. How Regularly Should You Get Your Teeth Cleaned? Updated on June 27, 2022. https://www.healthline.com/health/dental-and-oral-health/how-often-should-you-get-your-teeth-cleaned. Accessed March 30, 2026.

Content within this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not provided as tax, legal, health or financial advice for any person or for any specific situation. Employers, employees, and other individuals should contact their won advisers about their situations. For complete details, including availability and costs of Aflac insurance, please contact your local Aflac agent.

Aflac coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. In New York, coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Dental: A82000 Series: In Arkansas, Policies A82100RAR–A82400RAR. In Delaware, Policies A82100R–A82400R. In Idaho, Policies A82100RID–A82400RID. In New York, Policies NY82100–NY82400. In Oklahoma, Policies A82100ROK–A82400ROK. In Oregon, Policies A82100ROR–A82400ROR. In Pennsylvania, Policies A82100RPAR–A82400RPAR. In Texas, Policies A82100RTX–A82400RTX. In Virginia, Policies A82100RVA–A82400RVA.Not available in NM or NV.

Tier One coverage is underwritten by Tier One Insurance Company. Tier One Insurance Company is part of the Aflac family of insurers. In California, Tier One Insurance Company does business as Tier One Life Insurance Company (NAIC 92908).

Dental, Vision, Hearing (DVH) T80000 Series: In Arkansas, Policy T80000AR. In Delaware, Policy T80000. In Idaho, Policy T80000ID. In Oklahoma, Policy T80000OK. In Oregon, Policy T80000OR. In Pennsylvania, Policy T80000PA-DEN ONLY; T80000PA-DVH. In Texas, Policy T80000TX & T80000TXR. Not available in NJ, NY, or NM.

Dental claims are administered by SKYGEN USA, LLC. Vision claims are administered by EyeMed Vision Care, LLC. Hearing claims are administered by Nations Hearing.

NOTICE: The coverage offered is not a qualified health plan (QHP) under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) and is not required to satisfy essential health benefits mandates of the ACA. The coverage provides limited benefits.

This is a brief product overview only. Coverage/plan levels may not be available in all states. Benefits/premium rates may vary based on plan selected. Optional riders may be available at an additional cost. Plans and riders may also contain a waiting period. Refer to the exact plans and riders for benefit details, definitions, limitations and exclusions. For availability and costs, please contact your local Aflac agent/producer.