Understanding Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: What Seniors and Caregivers Should Know About Treatment Options

But the future of cancer treatment is as much about discovering and developing new therapies, as it is about a new paradigm of innovation in detection, monitoring and treatments. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is one such example. In the past, CLL was considered an illness that had to be diagnosed and monitored for its progression, but now it is also being discussed in relation to targeted therapies, how to manage the disease for a long term and innovation in patient care, at the level of the individual.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a particular type of leukemia, the most prevalent form of cancer in older people in the U.S. With the increasing ageing of society and an increasing number of people being diagnosed with cancer at a younger age, more families are perking up to questions they have to consider regarding diagnosis, monitoring and treatment. Medical research has given more options, but, as a patient or family member, it’s still extremely difficult to manage the disease.

CLL is a slow-growing form of cancer and treatment will vary greatly from person to person. The treatment that the health care providers recommend might be influenced by factors such as age, health status, symptoms and genetics. One of the most important first steps for the care of seniors and their carers is to know the condition, make decisions and be involved in the care discussions.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is what?

Blood cancer in which the disease begins in the bone marrow and is made up of cells called lymphocytes is called chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). With time these abnormal cells build up and may disrupt the body’s normal functioning. CLL typically has a slow growth rate and patients are diagnosed with CLL when they have a routine blood test without any symptoms.

The disease may develop slowly, and some people may not require immediate treatment, but may live for years with the disease. Common symptoms are if they do occur, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, recurrent infections, loss of weight or night sweats.

Doctors determine the stage and severity of the disease by doing blood tests, physical exams, imaging tests and other tests of the genes. This information can assist in treatment planning and continuing monitoring plans during a patient’s treatment.

Why Treatment Decisions Differ Among Patients

It’s crucial to understand that every patient with CLL is unique and treatment should be as well. Sometimes, people with early disease can be monitored without treatment, or “under active surveillance”, which can be called “watch and wait. This method is one of monitoring but not intervening regularly.

If treatment is indicated, several factors are taken into consideration by the physician before deciding on treatment. These consist of patient history, physical exam, symptoms and rate of disease progression with any specific biological markers discovered on tests.

The growing body of research surrounding chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatments has contributed to a broader understanding of how different therapeutic approaches may be used in various clinical situations. This has led to more individualized treatment planning, which allows the CLL team of healthcare providers to assist in the planning of treatment for specific disease characteristics, and each patient’s needs.

The changing nature of CLL treatment and care

In the last decade the treatment of CLL drugs has undergone major changes. The understanding of genetic and molecular factors which impact disease progression has increased and this has translated to more targeted care for the patient.

Research continues on specific biological processes which encourage the proliferation of leukemia cells, as well as on how these cells are treated, in order to develop therapies for these processes. The improvements have increased healthcare professionals’ treatment options and helped develop treatment plans for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Newer developments in medicine have joined the supportive care as an integral part of the treatment of CLL. An overall plan for managing infection risk, dealing with treatment side effects and maintaining emotional health is part of the care plan.

For older people, because the treatment used, may be adjusted according to their age and other health problems. The continuous research is going to influence the future approach and better understanding of long-term disease management.

Conclusion

Just because you know you have CLL doesn’t mean you know all about it. It involves understanding the stages of the disease, tracking your care recipient’s disease, options for treatment and the changing nature of research. The treatment plan for each patient will vary and personalized treatment is a critical part in the successful treatment of CLL.

Research and scientific advances have enhanced knowledge about the disease and provided more resources for health care professionals to utilize in planning health care. There is still supportive care and involvement of caregivers that are important to the patient experience.

Future research will be aided by the additional knowledge that will be gained about CLL and new treatments developed. To keep up to date and engaged with health care providers, patients and caregivers can help to manage the difficulties of the disease and be ready for future advances in care.