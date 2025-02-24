3A Three-Train Crash in Pennsylvania: A Close Call?

Earlier in March 2024, two trains and a number of freight railroad cars derailed on the Lehigh River, Pennsylvania. Thankfully, officials say there were no casualties, no one was injured, and no hazardous materials were leaked.

Unfortunately, the site of the accident, the Lehigh River, provides drinking water for hundreds of thousands in the state. As a result, the site was rendered unusable to about 15 million people – at least for a while. Keep reading for more details of the derailment, including whether or not it was a close call.

Meanwhile, the Lehigh Line, a major freight railroad route snakes through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, owned by Norfolk Southern.

The Derailment

A tributary of the Delaware River, the Lehigh River is a source of drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people. In March, the Lehigh River received unwanted visitors as several freight train cars derailed onto its banks in a three-train crash.

Several freight cars had gone off-rail due to the collision of three trains on the Lehigh Line, which ran through New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern, one of the major freight railroad companies operating in the US, owned the Lehigh Line. According to the authorities report, the crash resulted in the spilling of plastic pellets and diesel fuel into the river.

An eastbound train had collided with an immobile train that had stopped on the same track. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of experts to assess the crash site to determine what caused the crash.

Based on the reports, the wreckage from the moving train spilled onto an adjacent track and was hit by a westbound train. As a result, several cars, the actual number unknown, were derailed – all about 10 miles east of Allentown. At any rate, measures will be taken to reduce such issues later down the road.

Were There Leaks or Casualties?

According to the Northampton County Emergency Management Services, there were no injuries, evacuations, or leaks from the containers. Soon after the derailment, pictures showing two locomotives on the Lehigh River banks, one submerged, and several container cars derailed filled social media.

Thankfully, although some of the derailed cars were marked as hazardous material, they were empty during the time of the crash. Nevertheless, the Lower Saucon police chief, Thomas Barndt, said polypropylene plastic pellets and diesel fuel spilled into the River.

Meanwhile, although there were no injuries, train crew members were stranded on the river bank. They made it off the banks as the authorities helped them across the riverbank and up the road using ropes. It’s nothing short of a miracle that everyone escaped safely, and there were no casualties.

Post-crash Measures to Ensure Safety

The Norfolk Southern railroad company released crews and contractors on the crash scene to clean it up. Also, the company provided assistance to the NTSB in investigating the cause of the crash to ensure it does not happen again.

Prior to this, however, the NTSB had opened a special investigation into safety practices in the region. Also, due to previous incidents, including the one in Ohio last year, a federal reporting program has been set up. Norfolk Southern made commitments to join the program. Not only that, railroad communities are also looking to make this route safer for all users.

Conclusion

Previous regulatory reports showed that derailments rose to the top five in 2023, involving the five Class 1 freight railroads operating in the US. Therefore, following the crash, the body overseeing the safety reporting program, the Federal Railroad Administration, sent safety personnel to assist Lehigh Valley’s local authorities. It is expected that authorities will intensify means to continue putting measures in place to ensure a reduction in the occurrence of these derailments. In the future, one can expect safer transportation overall.