The Importance of Vehicle Trackers for Fleet Managers

According to the latest statistics, the number of vehicles stolen in the UK currently runs at about 130,500 per annum. To the end of 2022, according to the DVLA, there was a significant increase in the number of vans stolen. There is no doubt that the theft of a commercial vehicle, one which is crucial to the success of your business, can have serious financial costs and can cause significant distress to employers and drivers alike. This is all the more reason to take all possible steps to keep your fleet safe and secure, such as vehicle trackers.

There are several ways to do this with security measures ranging from cheap and cheerful mechanical deterrents such as enhanced door locks or axle locks to integrated alarm/immobiliser systems. However, one of the best ways to prevent your vehicles from being stolen, broken into or misused has to be the installation of vehicle trackers.

Vehicle trackers are not only useful against theft. They have a raft of other benefits too. If you are wondering whether fleet tracking could benefit your business, then speak to a leading supplier of vehicle trackers who can offer expert advice.

How Vehicle Tracking Can Save Costs

A transportation or distribution company relies on its vehicular assets to generate revenue and maintain a loyal customer base. A good GPS vehicle tracking system across your fleet can help you to focus on enhancing the fleet management process whilst enabling efficiency and cost savings.

The latest GPS trackers are highly accurate and unaffected by terrain or weather enabling you to track your fleet with pinpoint accuracy. A GPS vehicle tracker can not only tell fleet managers where their vehicles are at any given time. They can also allow you to work out the shortest, most time- efficient routes for your drivers. This helps by ensuring that the vehicle uses fuel in the most cost-efficient way.

Protect Against Unauthorised Use

Without any form of fleet tracking you can have little idea of where your vehicles are and whether they are being driven only for the benefit of your business or whether they are being misused for personal use. When drivers are misusing company vehicles it can increase business costs in terms of greater wear and tear, higher mileage and higher fuel consumption.

Monitor Driver Behaviour

Driver behaviour can have a significant impact on the success or failure of a business in several ways. Some drivers are more likely to drive badly, incurring speeding fines or even driving bans which can cause inconvenience to fleet managers trying to organise jobs. A vehicle tracker does an excellent job of monitoring driver behaviour by identifying speeding, harsh braking and acceleration and excessive idling. All of these can contribute towards excess costs by accelerating wear and tear as well as increasing Co2 emissions.

A consequence of bad driver behaviour could have an adverse effect on your company’s reputation and good name. Once you have identified which drivers are failing standards of expected behaviour behind the wheel this will allow you to take appropriate action.

It stands to reason then that by installing vehicle trackers across your fleet you can take advantage of their numerous benefits to protect your fleet from theft or misuse, monitor and schedule vehicle maintenance and ensure your drivers work to an appropriate standard. You can also identify areas where productivity can be improved with the use of route enhancement and time management.

Perhaps most importantly, installing vehicle tracking across your fleet can ensure you deliver the highest levels of customer service.