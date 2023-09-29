Top Tips for Choosing a New iGaming Platform

As of 2023, there are estimated to be over 20 thousand distinct online casinos operating in regions across the world. This is an impressive number, and points to the widespread popularity of this form of digital entertainment.

And while this suggests that any would-be gamer is veritably spoilt for choice, there is some truth in the saying that one can have too much of a good thing. One of the greatest challenges people encounter online is that of overwhelm due to the sheer number of options they have at their disposal.

It is for this reason that algorithms – mathematical protocols that help sort and filter through the vast swathes of information circulating online – have slowly become an indispensable part of modern web browsing.

When it comes to online casinos, there are a number of reasons why you’d want to narrow down your search field in order to select the best gaming provider for you. Sadly, not all are of equivalent quality – and some are even not to be trusted – but fear not, as our top tips below will help you get yourself well on the way to gaming in peace and safety on a platform that’s right for you.

Game Type

One of the most obvious starting points is game type. Online casinos, like their brick-and-mortar counterparts, are full of hundreds of table games and thousands of slot titles. This can be great fun if you’re looking for variety rather than a specific experience – but if you do have a clearer idea of your preferences, narrowing down platforms that provide the games you’re interested in is a good place to start.

For example, some sites are known to specialise in specific games such as poker, or digital slots. If you’re specifically after a game like these, you would probably be better off sticking to platforms that cater to that game. This is because they will likely have more in-depth features, a greater variety of variants, and a wider number of like-minded players on them.

Getting a Good Deal

The iGaming sector is full of promotional deals for new and returning players, so much so that it can be easy for an unsuspecting gamer to jump at the first offer they see, even if it’s not a good fit for them.

After all, if you’re in the market to play roulette, you’ll derive little benefit from signing up to a casino offering free spins on slots. For this reason, it’s always a good idea to shop around and see if you can find a deal that meets your requirements and preferences better.

Fortunately, there are actually dedicated platforms out there that are focused on providing you with a wealth of competing offers, sign up deals and welcome bonuses. For example casinobonusca, which serves the Canadian market, reviews and ranks the offers and features of over 600 casinos. By utilising recommendation platforms such as these, you’re sure to get a deal to suit you.

Choosing a Safe Provider

As with any service that handles real money, one must sadly keep an eye out for malicious gaming providers and scam websites. Fortunately, these are actually very easy to identify if you follow some simple steps to vet them.

One of the best ways to quickly check whether a website is safe, is to see whether it has SSL certification – this is a form of encryption that protects all data travelling between your IP and a website’s servers. To acquire an SSL certificate, a website must be vetted by a trusted third party.

This makes it very difficult to fake. Identifying that a site has SSL is also very straightforward: just look at its URL. If it begins with “https://”, you’re good to go. If, on the other hand, it begins with “http://” – that is, without the ‘s’, this means it lacks this vital security measure.

In addition to this, it’s always good practice to check that a gaming platform is in compliance with one or more of the gambling regulatory bodies that operate online. Common examples of these include the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), The Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.