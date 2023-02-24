10 Texting Apps That Can Receive Verification Codes Free

If you’re an avid internet user, then you know that many apps and online services require you to use your phone number when registering; they also need to use your phone number for verification. For instance, when you create an account on Google, you need to enter your phone number so that you can easily access your account if you get locked out.

The process of phone verification makes life easier for tech companies because it eliminates the number of spam accounts that they process regularly. However, many of you might not feel comfortable with providing such companies with your phone number.

That’s where we come in. There are several apps out there that can receive verification codes for free, and in this post, we’re going to take a look at ten of them! Let’s dive right in.

List of 10 Best Virtual Phone Number Apps for Android

1. Burner

The Burner app is one of the best free texting apps to receive verification codes. One of the coolest and most notable features of this app is that it allows users like you to choose the phone number of your choice. This means that you can choose a number from any of the 40 countries listed. However, it is important to note that every time you choose a new number, you must pay $1.9. Still, with this app, you can choose a new number every single time you have to verify something online!

2. TextNow

TextNow is another great texting app. This company offers users the chance to access phone services from any device. This means that once you download the free TextNow app, you can now gain access to their phone services. Additionally, if you want to connect to a 4G or 5G wireless network, all you need to do is buy a TextNow SIM card.

3. Hushed

Just like Burner, Hushed is another great option for those of you that don’t want to give your number out to any random company or app that requires it. When you download this app, you get access to over 300 area codes from places in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. What’s even better is that you can use the app to make private phone calls and send confidential text messages.

4. 2ndLine

2ndLine is a phone line that is based in Canada and the United States of America. It allows you to share media, send text messages, and make phone calls. It’s important to note that this phone line is ideal for working professionals who want to maintain a separate line of communication in their personal lives!

5. Sideline

Sideline is another great option for those of you that want to use a second number on your smartphone and separate your lines of communication. This app offers you the chance to use it as a tool for communication that doesn’t involve giving away any kind of personal information; specifically your phone number. We highly recommend that you use this if you’re a working professional with a stressful job. You can use it to interact with clients and customers, and it is ideal for professionals because it means that you don’t have to divulge any personal information.

6. Google Voice

Google Voice is another great option that provides users with a phone number that is free. It’s worth noting that the numbers that Google Voice provides are based in the United States. You must also note that in order for you to generate a second number that is separate from the one you already have, you need to have an American phone number. However, once you’ve got all the moving parts in place, you can make use of Google Voice and receive verification codes for free.

7. Telos

Telos is another great option. If you want to get a second phone number without having to sign up with a phone company and get a new SIM card, then Telos is what you’re searching for! This app allows you to turn any of your devices into a phone; these devices include iPads and iPods! In addition to the United States and Canada, you get access to numbers from countries like Germany, China, and Belgium. You can video call, send international text messages, make conference calls, and even make free international calls.

8. Numero eSIM

Numero eSIM offers you privacy and security, thanks to the fact that you don’t need to give out your personal number. It is a type of software that lets you buy an additional phone number and use it to receive verification codes. While this software is only compatible with Android devices, you can choose a number from over 3000 cities and 80 countries.

9. Phoner

Phoner is available for both iOS and Android devices. You can get a phone number without needing to get a new SIM card, and this app has thousands of excellent reviews from customers all over the world. You can get a phone number from over 100 countries and protect your privacy and security.

10. MySudo

Just like the other apps mentioned above, MySudo offers you the chance to download a texting app and receive verification codes without having to give your phone number away unnecessarily. You can make online payments, speak to people, and text them privately. It’s important to note that this app is available only in America and for iOS devices.

Conclusion

In this article, we walked you through a list of apps that offer you a ton of privacy and security. These apps do a great job of helping you keep your identity safe, as well as preventing you from getting unnecessarily spammed with promotional messages and more.