How to Write A CV for The Most Competitive Companies and Get Hired

Every day thousands of people embark on the journey of finding a new job that puts food on the table in addition to fulfilling them as human beings. If you, however, have set your eyes on a position at one of the top companies, then you’d better be ready to bring your A-game.

After all, the volume of applications received by the most competitive companies is genuinely staggering – back in 2019, Amazon reported that they got over 200 000 applications for 30 000 open positions, with people submitting over 18 job applications each minute. What can you do to elevate your chances of making a deeper run in the chosen company’s hiring process?

Well, hiring trends may change quite frequently, but the CV has remained an essential element when it comes to screening job candidates. Crafting a compelling CV that highlights your core competencies when related to the job position and the personal attributes that can contribute to the chosen role could be the factor that puts you ahead of the competition.

Communicating why you are the best candidate in a CV format can be an overwhelming task, especially for people who have just finished their formal education and are starting their career paths. To alleviate at least some of the stress associated with job hunting, you can employ a professional service such as PurpleCV. Doing so will guarantee that your CV not only meets the needed standards but exceeds them, all the while focusing on your individual strengths. If you instead wish to create a CV on your own, following some of the current guidelines could be of tremendous help in this endeavor.

Customize the CV

While it may be tempting to pick a template, fill it out, and call the CV-creation done, this is not what most hiring managers and companies recommend. A wiser decision would be to pick a handful of job positions that you are interested in. Then, make sure that you meet the core skill set required for each one.

When that’s settled, create a new CV for each position. Doing so is definitely more time-consuming, but it allows for a fine-tuned approach towards the distinct positions. Instead of simply listing all of your previous experiences, creating a CV that is tailor-made for the position gives you an opportunity to put the most relevant skills front and center. Try to align your skillset with the job description. Furthermore, if you can, try to relate your previous work directly to the job qualifications listed in the job description.

Be Specific and Add Data

Including all the popular buzzwords could give your CV an air of sophistication but putting in cold, hard data is what is going to get the attention of the hiring managers. Indeed, during the process of filling up the CV and telling your story, think about achievements and projects that you can back up with numbers.

Mention the methodology used to measure the success of a certain project, add the exact cost or time savings you managed to achieve, or describe the results achieved via improvements you introduced in your last position. Any data points relevant to the job position should become an integral part of the CV.

Be Concise But Don’t Skip Experiences

The goal of a CV is to introduce you and your professional abilities in the best way possible while not going overboard. If you are already into the multipage territory, then it might be a good idea to start from the top and trim the CV down at least a bit.

At the same time, however, do not omit important details even if they are not 100% connected to the job position. People with extensive work backgrounds may find this to be a delicate balancing act if they want to keep the length of the CV within one page.

On the other hand, recent university graduates or students may have limited work experience and therefore struggle to find relevant details to add to their CV. Do not be shy of mentioning any school-related courses, involvement with university clubs, or volunteer organizations that can showcase skills and knowledge relevant to the chosen position.

Writing a CV can be stressful, even more so when you are aiming for a spot at one of the most competitive companies; there is no denying that fact. So approach this task with the necessary preparation, think about what to include, and boost your chances of moving on to the next phases of the hiring process.