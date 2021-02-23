6 Reasons Why a Call Recording System is an Asset to Every Sales Manager

A good quality call recording system is an excellent tool for every sales manager. From improving performance to onboarding new talent there’s so much you can achieve with this system. Call recording is a crucial feature that lets organizations capture all the details of both outbound and inbound calls. More specifically, support and sales teams appreciate this feature because they spend most of their time talking to customers and prospects on phone.

The ability to record and review phone conversations later benefits your sales department in general because you can learn best-practices from top performers, share information with their team and track their performance. Most importantly, you can use the information to simplify the sales process and help your prospect for new customers.

Let’s dive into the 6 reasons sales managers prefer to use a call recording system:

· Share best practices

Regularly reviewing calls made by your sales reps is extremely important because you hear what works (and what doesn’t) as well as meet your KPI’s. While sales managers may not be able to listen to all conversations, listening to a sample of the recorded conversations will offer insights into whether each of the sales reps refers to the training materials and adhere to the sales process.

It also allows you to share examples of good performance to your team so they can see how top performers handle objections, ask questions, and negotiate.

· Identify Coaching Opportunities

Let’s admit it. Listening to call conversations while your sales reps engage customers can be draining and unproductive. However, by taking the time to do call reviews for recorded conversations, you can be sure to offer valuable feedback to your team members. Even better, you can let the sales reps listen to their recordings so that they know how they convey the message to the customer.

If you notice that some reps are deviating from the outlined best practices, you can easily rectify this by addressing the rep and coaching them. This will make it easier to get them back on track before they make the mistake an acceptable part of their script.

· Onboard New Talent

Training new reps is no mean feat as it takes a long time before they can be confident with the sales process as well as the language for use for phone calls and emails. In most cases, it will take up to several months before reps can handle clients on their own.

However, you can shorten the onboarding duration with a call recording system. Sales reps are more likely to internalize best practices and scripts faster when they listen to recorded conversations. By interacting with both good and bad examples, they can take note of the specific tactics they can apply because they have an idea of the expected outcomes.

· Hear customer feedback

Recording customer-facing conversations means that important feedback doesn’t get lost within your CRM. A call recording system helps other teams (marketing, support, product) hear the voice of the customer and align with sales. Records of telephone conversations can also serve as a point of reference when there is a need to hand over a prospect to another rep.

· Proof of compliance with regulations

Not everyone is happy to have their conversation recorded. As such, the industry standards must be strictly adhered to whenever recording calls with customers and prospects. This includes mentioning the legal disclaimer or issuing a disclosure that the conversation is being recorded. Moreover, in some instances, you can only disclose certain information after verifying the identity of the caller. The call recording system often helps to offer proof that industry regulations are observed to the latter.

· Better forecasting

Sales managers can easily refer to the details of the conversation to have a better understanding of where deals are. Are reps engaging the right decision-makers? Are they setting next steps? Are any issues coming up? And adapting their forecast based on these insights into their pipeline.

Now more than ever, the ability to record conversations and listen to them later is a remarkable solution. Having a call recording system goes beyond having a record of who said what rather, you can use the recorded conversations to achieve so much more. From tracking sales methodology adoption to doubling sales even for the least performing reps.