6 Ways Businesses Can Cut Down Their Energy Costs

Photo by Rodolfo Clix from Pexels

If you’re running your business from an office space with lots of lighting, computers, coffee machines, not to mention heating and cooling systems, the costs can soon add up!

Taking steps to lower your energy bills is a great way to save money for your business that can be better spent on growth. Not only that but being more energy efficient is a great thing for the planet, too.

Schedule energy-intensive activities for off-peak times

Most energy companies will charge you more for energy that is consumed during ‘on-peak’ times, which is the time when there is the most demand for energy across the country as a whole.

On-peak times are generally 7am to 11pm on weekdays, when the majority of businesses and schools are open. If you can schedule things like your dishwasher cycle, heavy print jobs, and other energy-intensive activities for off-peak hours (11pm to 7am during the week and all day Saturday and Sunday), you will find that you can reduce your energy bills, often quite significantly.

Find the best deal

Another way to save money on your energy bills is to get cheaper energy! There can be a huge variation in the cost of energy, depending on which provider you go with and which tariff they put you on.

Check out utilitybidder.co.uk for help on finding which tariff is the cheapest one for your business.

Change the lightbulbs

If you have lights on all day, every day, the cost is going to rack up. It’s estimated that by switching standard light bulbs for energy-saving CFL (compact fluorescent lamp) bulbs, you could reduce your energy usage on lighting by between 60 and 80%. If you switch them out for LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs, you could reduce it by up to 90%!

It’s definitely worth doing your research and changing your light bulbs to a more energy-efficient alternative if you are looking to lower your energy bills.

Switch it off!

One of the most common ways that offices needlessly use energy is by leaving appliances, computers, and machinery switched on when they are not in use.

You can save yourself energy and ultimately money by ensuring that all appliances are switched off when they are not in use.

Temperature control

The heating and cooling of office spaces is an area where a lot of energy is wasted. It’s recommended that you cool your office to 25°C in the summer and warm it to 20°C in the winter for optimal savings.

For every degree cooler in the summer or warmer in the winter, you will use 10% more energy, so it’s worth restricting access to those thermostat controls!

Draft proofing

A cheap way to conserve energy and heat is to draft proof in your office space. Areas around doors and windows are the usual culprits for letting cold air in and warm air out. Take the time to check around the space and seal up any gaps using draft excluding tape; you can buy this cheaply online or in any hardware store.