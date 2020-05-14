A Guide to TikTok Best Practice in 2020

Image by antonbe from Pixabay

Keen to make an impact with your videos on the fastest growing social media platform in the world right now? Then you might be interested in learning more about best practice guidelines for creating TikTok videos in 2020. There is no wonder why — TikTok boasts an estimated 800 million global users!

Follow this simple how-to guide and you should notice an immediate improvement in your engagement.

Fix Your Formatting

File size, dimension, and aspect ratio all play a role in determining how successful TikTok videos will be. Click here to find out more.

For example, you will need to limit file sizes to 287.6 MB when using an iOS device and an estimated 72 MB when using a device operated by Android. If you are uploading a TikTok video ad, the size can be quite a lot larger — usually up to 500 MB.

The best dimensions to work with are 1080×1920 and the aspect ratio should be the size of a traditional smartphone screen, although many individuals and businesses will use 9:16. Keep in mind, however, that the latter will not take up the entire screen.

You will have a wide variety of options when it comes to file type, especially if you will be recording your video off the TikTok platform and uploading it thereafter. Both .mp4 and .mov files are supported by the app. Additional files, including .avi and .gif are also supported in the case of ads.

Ace Your Orientation

Research has shown that TikTok users respond best to vertical video. This is because the videos are viewed on a smartphone. However, it is still possible to upload videos filmed in the horizontal orientation.

Consider Third-Party Apps

While there are many reasons to use the native TikTok recorder to create your videos, there are many other third-party apps that offer even more exciting effects and features that can help to take your creations to the next level entirely. Boosted is a good example. This third-party app is known for its variety of effects and templates which make TikTok video creation a cinch.

Be Wary of Video Length

The shorter your video is, the better, especially if it will be used for advertising purposes. Most advertisers will aim for a video length of 9 to 15 seconds. Any longer, and there is a risk that the ad will be trimmed by the platform. Other types of videos can be a bit lengthier such as up to one minute if filmed using the native TikTok recorder, and even longer if filmed or created elsewhere and uploaded.

Include Captions

It is still worthwhile to include captions for your videos even though TikTok requires that audio settings to be set as ‘on’. That way, anyone who comes across your content will be able to get a general overview of your message even if they do not watch the video from start to finish.

You are now ready to create an awe-inspiring TikTok video that generates the attention and engagement you’ve always hoped for. Go for it!

