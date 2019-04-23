5 Steps to Choosing the Best Magento Hosting Provider

Image Source

Are you looking to build a unique business?

Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms in the world. And this is for good reason. It has all the tools you need to build up your business and to create an effective selling platform.

But you also need to look into different Magento hosting providers. With so much competition on the market, it can be difficult to determine the right option for you.

Step One – Know the Type of Web Host You Need

You’re running a business, but what do you want customers to do on the website?

Maybe you want to allow customers to register accounts or perhaps you want to integrate live streaming. Are you looking to build a blog? Think about what you expect from your website and whether your chosen web host can accommodate that.

With 86% of online marketers using video content, you need more than a simple web host.

Step Two – What’s the Right Hosting Package for You?

Web hosting isn’t as simple as it used to be. Before you choose a web host and you established your website. But these days you have everything from traditional hosting to cloud-based web hosting. You also must consider Virtual Private Servers (VPS).

Every type of hosting has its pros and cons, so make sure you figure out what’s best for your business before looking deeper into various web hosts’ offerings.

Step Three – How is Security?

Hackers are getting even more sophisticated. Recently, we were alerted to yet another tactic known as Formjacking, where hackers hijack web forms and then sell the resulting data for about $45 each.

Security has never been more important to customers. Your web host is largely responsible for the level of security on your website.

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protection is the minimum you should expect from your host. But look further into it. Has your web host suffered any major breaches in the last three years?

Step Four – Do they Have a Backup Plan?

Things happen. Whether it’s a major outage or a natural disaster, sometimes your website may go down. What’s important is how quickly it can be brought back up and whether your data is safe.

Look into your Magento hosting backup plan. You usually must pay extra for better protection, but it’s worth it if it means you can protect your company and customer data.

Step Five – What are Others Saying About the Host?

Ignore the marketing material put out by web hosts. These don’t resemble real experiences. On the contrary, you should investigate what customers are saying about their experiences with a specific Magento web host.

These are easy to find. A quick Google search will reveal all about a company’s reputation. Search Internet forums and see what the most common issues are with a certain web host.

Last Word – It’s Worth Your Time to Do Your Research

It can be tempting to choose the first web host at a good price. But don’t get stuck on price because an amazing deal could be a mask for a lack of functionality and a range of internal problems.

Spend the time doing your research and see if your chosen Magento web host offers you the features and functionality you require.

Have you started building your website yet?