10 Best Roleplay Games To Play On Android 2026

In the big 2026, Android and other mobile games are giving tough competition to console games and other high-end games. The best mobile RPGs in 2026 are arguably good enough to put console and PC games to the test, with regard to open-world exploring, cinemas, combat, co-op play and everything else involved.

There are many RPGs you can play on an Android device if you like visiting great kingdoms, collecting up the highest variety of strong heroes, defeating numerous beasts, and getting absorbed in heart-warming tales. In our guide, we have assembled some of the best available Android RPGs of this kind, and they seem likely to remain on the market, as many people are still actively playing them.

1. Genshin Impact

You knew this was coming. Genshin Impact still holds the RPG crown, hands down. If I had to pick, it’s still probably the best mobile RPG that 2026 has to offer, period. Developed by the same folks at HoYoverse and dressed up in some lovely anime visuals, this game packs an absolutely huge open world for you to explore.



There are riddles to solve, treasure chests stuffed with rewards, deadly enemies to face off against, and characters you’ll quickly come to love! Genshin Impact’s world keeps getting bigger; there are new nations being added to explore, fresh events, new heroes, and new challenges regularly to keep you engaged. You’re looking at hundreds of hours of content and a combat system where you’ll need to build well-balanced teams rather than just mash buttons, thanks to the unique elemental reactions that occur in the game.



Genshin remains as fresh and exciting as ever with ongoing seasonal events and new banners to make sure even longtime players have something new to look forward to – all while new players are catered to with frequent quality-of-life improvements. So, if you want to dive into the main story to uncover all of Genshin Impact’s secrets, or if you just want to climb the highest peaks and trek every inch of its land, you really can’t go wrong with this game.

2. Honkai: Star Trail

The ultimate choice for anyone who loves turn-based combat and Honkai: Star Rail can be found on the best Android role-playing games list to play this year. It’s not a game of lightning-fast reflexes. Instead, strategy is King.

You need to have a well-formed team, master the elemental weakness and strength grid, and ensure your Ultimate skills are unleashed with impeccable timing. With AAAA visuals and polished graphics, a rarity in mobile gaming, Star Rail offers up eye-catching animated cut-scenes and a gorgeously designed interior on the Astral Express.

Plus, HoYoverse never stops pumping out new worlds for you to discover, new characters for you to collect, and a never-ending story to get lost in. The story and dialogue writing are well-crafted, and the satisfaction of making progress makes Honkai: Star Rail a solid choice in the RPG category on the Play Store in 2026.

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3. Love And Deepspace

The release of Love and Deepspace back in 2026 was nothing short of explosive! Combining combat and romance together? You’ve truly never seen anything like it, and for that reason, it’s a game we just HAD to include on the best roleplay games Android list. Set in a futuristic world, you play as a Deepspace Hunter, ensuring humanity is protected while growing close to several love interests that are fully voiced by actors.

Love and Deepspace have so much to offer you! With real-time 3D combat, a stunning cinematic story, fully customizable characters, and interactive dating, you’ll really feel as though the choices you make matter!

There’s never anything less to do in the game with a weekly story update, regular seasonal events, and cinematic cutscenes. Whether it’s the 100th time you’ve played it, or it’s the very first time you’ve stepped into Love and Deepspace, you’ll always have something to get your teeth stuck into!

4. Wuthering Waves

The Android ARPG does more than offer eye-candy with this one; you’re playing in the fast lane here! Post-apocalyptic creatures and dungeons await players in a world ready for them to take up side-quests and delve into combat. You’ll need to master the ins-and-outs of dodging, parrying, combos in the air, switching characters on the fly to succeed and play skill-fully.

Not only that, each playable character comes with unique skills that enable a vast amount of team compositions and play styles!

Ever since its release Kuro Games has consistently been expanding on Wuthering Waves by introducing new locations, characters you can play, and stories! So, if you’re searching for a high octane, satisfying combat experience that the Android mobile platform has to offer, you definitely won’t want to pass on Wuthering Waves.

5. Diablo Immortal

Let me be blunt. There is nothing else on the Android mobile gaming market that does the whole loot progression game quite like Diablo Immortal. You literally will be spending your hours hacking, slashing and doing battle across the entire expanse of Hell that is Sanctuary with whatever class you’ve picked up with new stronger gear every single time you do a dungeon run. On top of that you’ve also got plenty of new build options for each class to make it your own.

Beyond that there are dungeons, raids, and PvP that you can battle your way through along with ongoing seasonal events to constantly grind. Blizzard is also regularly updating the game with balance changes and endgame content updates so from looting all that sweet legendary gear down to facing off against powerful bosses with friends, in 2026 there’s no better way to get your Diablo fix on the go.

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Hailing from some of the Chrono Trigger OG devs, this JRPG offers you console-grade storytelling. Travel across time with Aldo as you try to save your sister and the world! No timed events or PVP, you are presented with a gigantic single player adventure with tons of friends, sad moments and a ridiculous amount of side quests.

Despite all the expansions launched ever since its release, this is still the most immersive single player RPG that you’ll ever find on Android.

7. Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

It’s the Final Fantasy VII you know and love, but it’s also an entirely new adventure that adds more depth to this legendary universe. Follow the journey of Cloud, Sephiroth, Zack and the rest of the FFVII cast with enhanced visuals and refined combat. Every Limit Break matters, and your build, gear and party will be key to victory in turn-based battles.

New events, characters and seasonal content make every playthrough feel fresh, whether it’s your first taste of this world or a return to a timeless classic. Experience Final Fantasy VII anew in this thrilling mobile JRPG for Android!

8. Ex Astris

Hypergryph is taking the single-player RPG experience to a whole new level with its newest upcoming premium title Ex Astris. It’s a completely offline and live-service free RPG, and its story of political strife, forgotten civilizations, and deeply personal character narratives will gradually reveal the truths about the bizarre alien world of Allindo. In Ex Astris, you’ll battle enemies through a mix of real-time motion and tactical timing.

Precise movements, dodging, and timed attacks will reward you more than just wildly flailing on your buttons. This is one premium RPG that all of you Android gamers who enjoy story-rich RPG experiences are going to want to keep your eye out for with its immersive environments and rich world-building.

9. Reverse: 1999

You can barely get your hands off it once Reverse: 1999’s time travel mystery and striking world hook you. You’re the Arcanist named Vertin, who is one of the handful of people on earth that can withstand these mysterious storms and jump through history recruiting historical badass Arcanists. Every narrative adventure pulls you into worlds rich with their historic time period but at the same time magically laced with the otherworldly.

Reverse: 1999 features a turn-based system combat that is relatively easy to get the hang of but offers just enough depth for it to contain strategic advantages via elemental affinity, special card effects, etc.

The phenomenal acting, orchestration and writing make Reverse: 1999 a top 3 narrative RPGs of 2026 on the Android platform.

10. Exiled Kingdoms

So we are back here in 2026, if you like Western RPGs in the old-fashioned style Exiled Kingdoms can satiate your desires. The game favors narrative over splashy visuals and has a world to explore and decisions to make rather than bright, sugary visuals. The game’s many quests offer choices that change as your game goes on.

Explore its many hidden areas and dungeons for goodies! Select a variety of class types, skill sets and equippable gear for all the ways your character can change and adapt as you travel across your enormous, magic-filled kingdom. The game even offers offline mode so you can truly get that old school RPG fix without distractions in the game’s world, story, and progression.

Conclusion

This year, if you’re a mobile role-playing fan you’re in for a treat. From the sprawling open-world of Genshin Impact to the strategic gameplay of Honkai: Star Rail and Wuthering Waves, to more retro adventuring games such as Exiled Kingdoms, there’s a ton of choice for role-playing game players on Android.