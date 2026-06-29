How the Pay N Play system works in Sweden

“Den svenska marknaden för onlineunderhållning anses vara en av de mest tekniskt avancerade i Europa, och det var just här som Pay N Play-tekniken först slog igenom. Denna modell har förändrat synen på snabb och säker åtkomst till spelplattformar. Innan vi går in på detaljerna kan den som vill bredda sina kunskaper ha nytta av översiktssidan casino utan svensk licens, där man hittar allmän information om olika metoder för verifiering och registrering. Nedan går vi igenom hur systemet fungerar, hur det skiljer sig från andra finansiella tjänster i landet och vilka fördelar spelaren bör ta hänsyn till.”

What is Pay N Play and how does it work

The concept was developed by the Swedish company Trustly, which specialises in real-time bank transfers. The main idea is to combine the financial transaction and identity verification into a single step. The player makes their first payment, and this simultaneously serves as proof of identity, granting full access to the platform.

Previously, the process for newcomers was cumbersome: a registration form, uploading documents, and waiting for verification. The new technology has removed unnecessary barriers, transforming a complex process into a seamless transaction. Why did the Kingdom become the birthplace of this solution? The answer lies in the high level of digitalisation: almost all citizens use BankID for electronic identification, and trust in online banking is exceptionally high here.

The role of BankID in the process

At the heart of the entire system is the integration between the payment provider and the national identification service. Launched back in 2003, BankID allows users to verify their identity for banking, government portals and commercial services. The sequence of steps during login is as follows:

selecting your own bank from a list of available institutions;

scanning a QR code or entering your personal number;

confirm the transaction with a fingerprint or a personal code;

automatic transfer of verified data to the platform.

Thanks to this approach, there is no need to come up with usernames and passwords, and the financial institution guarantees that a real adult is behind the screen.

Comparison with other payment systems in Sweden

To understand the uniqueness of this model, it is worth looking at similar solutions on the local market. The best-known competitor is Swish – a mobile app. It is used by over eight million people, and in 2023 it processed more than a billion transactions. Unlike Pay N Play, this service links a phone number to an account and primarily facilitates instant transfers between individuals and shops. Also operating in the market is Zimpler – another Scandinavian provider of account-to-account payments, which makes fast transactions more accessible to businesses.

The key differences between the approaches can be summarised as follows:

Pay N Play – deposit and verification take place simultaneously, without a separate registration process;

– deposit and verification take place simultaneously, without a separate registration process; Swish – a versatile app for everyday payments and P2P transactions;

– a versatile app for everyday payments and P2P transactions; Zimpler – a flexible A2A infrastructure focused on operator conversion;

– a flexible A2A infrastructure focused on operator conversion; Visa/Mastercard cards – familiar, but slower due to network fees.

A real-life case study illustrates the difference well: it is almost impossible for tourists from Germany to use these tools, as they all require a local bank account. In contrast, a Stockholm resident can top up their account in a matter of seconds. It is precisely this local focus that makes Nordic solutions so effective at home, although it does limit their use abroad.

Advantages and regulatory safeguards

The user experience differs significantly from the traditional approach. The main benefit is speed: it takes less than a minute from visiting the website to starting a game. Aside from speed, there are several other advantages for which https://lissly.com/ is renowned.

a minimum of personal data, as the bank provides the key information;

instant payouts to the same account without any additional requests;

financial transparency via a standard statement.

Potential drawbacks of the technology

No solution is ever perfect, so objectivity requires us to mention the weaknesses. The most obvious limitation remains the geographical restriction: the service can only be fully utilised by residents of countries with a similar banking infrastructure. For a foreigner without a personal identification number (personnummer), the door is effectively closed, and obtaining such a code through the tax authority (Skatteverket) can sometimes take up to twelve weeks.

Another issue concerns reliance on a single intermediary: if a technical fault occurs on the provider’s side, access to funds is temporarily suspended. Some experienced players also point out that the speed of access encourages impulsive decisions due to a lack of time to reflect. It is also worth mentioning the relative nature of anonymity – the financial institution still holds full details of the account holder. However, for most Scandinavians, these nuances seem minor compared to the benefits.

To sum up, it can be said that Pay N Play technology has been a real breakthrough for the Swedish digital landscape. The combination of bank authentication, instant transfers and strict regulation has created a unique ecosystem where speed does not compromise security. Compared to Swish, Zimpler and traditional cards, this model stands out by completely eliminating the need for separate registration.

Of course, the solution has certain limitations related to geography and reliance on intermediaries. However, for an audience that values saving time and trusts the national banking system, the benefits undoubtedly outweigh the minor drawbacks. That is precisely why the Scandinavian approach is confidently conquering new markets and may soon become a benchmark for the whole of Europe.