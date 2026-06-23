The Best Property Management Companies In The USA 2026

Are you trying to build yourself a property portfolio? What happens when you don’t have the time to manage the properties yourself? Well, this is where a property management company comes into play. They can look after any and all of your properties, deal with showing, maintenance, and rent collection to name a few important features. How do you go about finding the perfect property management company that fits your brand? Well you do your research. Good news though, we have done this for you, so you don’t have to. Check out the five best property management companies of 2026 below.

Ziprent

If you are looking for full service support then this is the best option for you and your properties. Ziprent doesn’t come with traditional percentage-based fees, instead you can expect flat fee pricing. So, if you are a landlord and you want to free up your time for other things then contact ziprent today. You can expect Ziprent to rent your homes out faster, support your tenants, collect rent, and coordinate any maintenance that needs carrying out.

Pros

The flat fee rate that is offered by Ziprent can save landlords hundreds, even thousands of dollars. As rental rates rise, you don’t want to be on a percentage-based model.

Your homes won’t be empty for very long with Ziprents fast turnaround. They provide on demand showings which means you won’t have to wait for traditional schedules.

You as a landlord, and your tenants can expect to receive 24/7 support. Meaning if there is an issue with maintenance then your tenants won’t have to wait until working hours to get it rectified.

Cons

If you prefer your property management to have a hands-on approach then Ziprent might not be for you. As it leans heavily on digital management, it can often feel very hands off.

Ziprent might not be available in your home town, they tend to be based in major metropolitan areas.

Belong Home

If you always want your rent to be paid on time then Belong Home is the property management company for you. Even if your tenants are late paying, you will still get your money. This is all thanks to Belong Home’s guaranteed rent program. They offer end to end management which covers everything from property preparation to managing tenants. Although with Belong Home they aren’t called tenants, they have abandoned this word for resident.

Pros

One of the biggest pros when it comes to Belong Home is that you are always guaranteed your rent, on the same day each month. This is a firm favorite among their clients.

If you need to carry out repairs in one or more of your homes then you have access to a long list of elite maintenance experts.

Your residents will be incredibly happy with renting your home, thanks to the resident-first philosophy.

Cons

Belong Home runs on a percentage based fee rather than a flat fee. As they take on so much financial risk with your tenants, they tend to charge on the higher end of the spectrum.

They have a long checklist that homeowners must pass before onboarding. This means owners might need to pay for repairs before they qualify.

Doorstead

If your wish is to maximize your rental yield and keep your eviction rate low then Doorstead is the best option for you. The delinquency rate from Doorstead is below 1%, which is outstanding. With Doorstead, you can expect two simple tiers. If you just want help finding and screening tenants then you can use their Place tier. If you are wanting a full service, with day to day management and operations then you will need to opt for their Manage tier.

Pros

Doorstead’s full service tier offers professional photography of your properties, screening and vetting tenants, and 24/7 support.

You will always receive accurate pricing for your properties, Doorstead uses an advanced autopilot pricing so you will always get the perfect price.

For their full service management tier, you are likely to pay a competitive rate of around 5% to 8% monthly fee.

Cons

There is no longer a legacy rent guarantee due to them handing back control to owners. This can disappoint those wanting assurance against vacancies.

Response consistency for maintenance can sometimes be lacking. This is due to this coming from third party vendors.

Mynd Management

If you are a remote landlord that has single-family rentals (SFR) then consider using Mynd Management. They are built specifically for modern real estate investors like yourself. With Mynd Management you can not only lease your properties, but you can also buy, insure, and sell investment properties through their online platform.

You don’t have to worry about your tenants defaulting on their rent as Mynd Management includes $5000 of rental income protection.

Pros

Fully remote. Mynd Management is built solely for remote landlords. The app lets you manage your properties when you aren’t even in the same state, all from your smartphone.

They provide a full ecosystem for landlords, so you can rent, sell, and buy all in one place.

They have no hidden costs attached to their pricing plans. They offer uniform price plans across the core markets.

Cons

If you run into an issue on the platform or you have a question, you can expect to wait some time for an actual response.

Some residents don’t like the wait during peak times when it comes to application processing.

Hemlane

Finally, if you aren’t looking for the traditional management platform then you should look into Hemlane. As a landlord you can customize exactly what you want and how much control you want to retain when it comes to your properties. Their USP is their network tier. This pairs a landlord with a local realtor so they can handle in person viewings and inspections.

Pros

Landlords love that Hemlane is completely customizable, so no matter what you want, they can cater to your wants and needs.

If you don’t want to pay a large sum of money then the good news is their packages are totally inexpensive.

Often praised for the portal’s clean design and straightforward planning.

Cons

Communication between on the ground agents can sometimes feel fractured and uncoordinated.

If the app glitches then you won’t get weekend support. This can be incredibly frustrating.

So there you have it, we do hope you found this article interesting and helpful. Taking the stress out of finding your own property management company gets you one step closer to having a huge portfolio of properties to showcase. Outsourcing this makes it significantly easier, it is just about finding the one that suits you and your real estate business.