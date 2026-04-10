Plenty of new and exciting health innovations make the modern world of healthcare a pretty good place to be. And as a business owner in the medical field, this is likely what you’re focused on too.

Better tech, better solutions, and better accessibility means more options to provide for your patients. But you should never forget about that one room at the front of your clinic where your patients will first come in: the waiting room.

This is the welcome center where you have the chance to set a visitor’s mind at ease. And if it’s not been set up right, it can actually make it harder to provide the kind of care experience you were hoping for.

So, what should be in your clinic’s waiting room?

Different Seating Options

There should be space for everyone to take a seat, whether they’ve come in on their own, with a loved one, or the whole family has come for an appointment.

And while it may be hard to fit as many seats as you’d really like, you should think about providing an equal balance of available seating and space around them.

This makes sure that your waiting room feels like a comfortable place to be, and that your patients aren’t packed in together like sardines. This also allows extra space for wheelchair patients to comfortably sit and wait, where they’re not constantly having to move out of the way.

An AED

Your clinic probably has a host of medical equipment and life-saving technology present, but the waiting room is likely to have none at all.

And this can be an issue, if someone collapses while they’re in the waiting room and you need to provide medical care ASAP. If you then need to wheel and/or carry the right equipment from a room in the back all the way out to the front, you could waste precious seconds (and even minutes) in responding effectively.

That’s why your waiting room should have an AED mounted on the wall and within easy access. Similarly, a first aid kit should be present and signposted, to make sure everyone knows where to find it.

Something to Do

Waiting rooms shouldn’t be boring, blank, and simply branded. They should be the stop-gap between someone’s usual life and the doctor’s appointment they’re about to attend. And this isn’t always a comfortable or calm place to be.

As such, treat your waiting room as a transition space, where both medical information and advice, and some of the usual creature comforts, exist together.

For example, if you provide paediatric medical services, there should be play equipment and/or toys on offer. And if you have the budget for it, setting up a TV can be good for giving patients something else to focus on, even if the sound is kept off.

Your clinic’s waiting room should be comfortable, spacious, and cater to your patient group. Design it with these elements in mind for better healthcare.