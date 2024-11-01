What Clients Expect From High-Tech Medical Spas

Medical and wellness technology has significantly improved patients’ scheduling, treatment, and management. By implementing automation and digital technology, primary care providers, radiologists, pharmacists, and medical estheticians have remarkably impacted patient practices. Clients and patients expect convenience and promptness from the latest medical technology. Medical and healthcare businesses in the 21st century will find patient volume and satisfaction rise with new and improved communication, scheduling, and management technology, especially with optional wellness services like medical spas. Researching medical spa tech options is your first step to improving your practice.

Digital Appointment Scheduling

One of the easiest ways to attract new and existing clients is to make appointment scheduling quick and easy. Your medical spa software should allow clients and staff to easily view availability and select a convenient appointment. Clients should be able to reschedule or cancel appointments effortlessly without playing phone tag or dealing with automated phone systems. Website appointment scheduling is a quick and straightforward convenience for clients and medical spa staff.

Accessible Appointment Reminders

With everyone’s busy lives, it can be easy to forget an appointment, especially one made months in advance. Technology and software that enables practices to send periodic automated appointment reminders through multiple communication methods can help reduce forgotten appointments. This technology lets patients choose when and how often they receive appointment reminders. Including the ability to add an appointment to popular apps like Google Calendar can also reduce scheduling problems. Your practice will benefit from fewer canceled appointments.

Informative Websites

All medical and wellness spas should have a user-friendly, informative, and updated website. An online presence is vital to attract newer patients. A well-made website can help prospective and current patients learn more about the physicians, estheticians, services, and operating hours. They should even be able to schedule an appointment or access a patient portal. The website should not be difficult to read or out of date.

Online Patient Portal

An online patient portal helps patients access their medical records, test results, appointments, and important messages in a central hub. Most patients expect some type of patient portal or digital platform from a technologically savvy practice. Patient portals make accessing and managing results, appointments, and records easier for patients and staff. If your practice doesn’t have an online portal or platform for patients, consider adding these features.

Electronic Medical Record

A common feature of an online patient portal is the ability to access, transfer, or download electronic medical records (EMR). Patients often need to view or transfer their medical files when relocating, finding a new doctor, or adding a new doctor to their care team. Direct EMR access on your website or patient portal can reduce patient frustration and waste less time. Your EMR software should comply with HIPAA laws, and high-quality options will be compatible.

Communication Technology

Patients will be more satisfied when they can communicate with estheticians, staff, or doctors in multiple ways. Phone calls are usually the most common method of communication for wellness clinics, but many patients do not have the time to cycle through automated phone menus or wait on hold in a long line of callers. Additional messaging or contact options for current or prospective patients can reduce frustration and increase loyalty. Software like patient portals typically have messaging options for non-urgent communication; staff and patients can message at their own pace, freeing up staff time.

Telemedicine

In most medical spas, treatment requires in-person appointments. However, telemedicine can provide quick and convenient consultations, beauty product recommendations, and follow-up appointments for patients and staff. If your practice doesn’t have telemedicine options, consider adding them to save time and overhead costs. Patients will appreciate the choice, too.

If your medical spa offers your preferred beauty treatments, an online shop can save patients an in-person visit and provide additional opportunities for your practice to earn income. Many wellness and medical e-commerce platform options can allow secure transactions, automated inventory management, and more.

Most pharmacies use e-prescriptions, or digital prescriptions, to fill medications. E-prescriptions are instant and can be filled before the patient leaves your office. If your practice doesn’t support e-prescribe technology, consider adding it to increase patient satisfaction and convenience. For more urgent treatments, e-prescriptions can provide medication in the hands much faster.

Privacy and Security

Privacy and security of patient records, personal information, and financial data are imperative for any business, particularly health and wellness businesses, due to HIPAA compliance requirements. Patient trust is also the key to running a successful medical spa. Choose your medical spa treatment software wisely. All data should be encrypted and fully compliant with HIPAA laws. A data breach can cost clients and put your practice in legal trouble. Technology has improved patient and practice data privacy and security, going above and beyond HIPAA requirements to mitigate data breaches.