Talking Bots as ChatGPT’s Physical Cousins

Talking bots are AI-driven systems that combine artificial intelligence and speech synthesis capabilities. This combination enables real-time voice interaction with users. They are often referred to as ‘ChatGPT’s physical cousins.’ This definition is since they use the same language models or their derivatives, but unlike text-based chatbots, are embedded in real devices and provide a voice interface.

Such solutions open new horizons for business, service and entertainment. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for voice assistants will reach $7.3bn in 2023. And this figure is steadily continuing to grow and could increase by 50% by 2026. In this article, we will look at how talking bots are used in various spheres, as well as their advantages and potential difficulties of implementation.

Talking Bots in Gambling: Online pokies Casino Australia Pilot Project

The use of AI-driven systems in the gambling industry is a relatively new, but actively developing trend. Such solutions can not only improve the user experience, but also increase trust in the platform. Australian gambling portal Online pokies was among the first to prepare a pilot project to integrate this technology into its platform. According to the data provided by employees of the popular casino, talking bots will be able to perform several functions simultaneously:

Navigating the platform. They help a punter navigate the interface and tell you where to find the right games or Online pokies bonus.

Accompaniment during the game. The system explains the rules, give advice on betting, announces the results of tournaments and drawings.

Support 24/7. Chat-bot answer standard questions about punters with Online pokies login, e.g. about depositing, verification, limits.

Personalisation. They remember user’s preferences, suggest current offers or promotions Online pokies casino online based on user’s activity.

Voice authorisation. Secure login is possible through voice recognition, recommended alongside other methods such as Touch ID or password, set via the account settings.

As of 2025, there is no mass application of such systems in gambling in Australia yet, and the Online pokies casino project may be the first realised solution of this type. However, some betting platforms have already started testing such solutions. For example, operator Tabcorp introduced voice prompts in its betting app back in 2023. Such a feature was focused on the convenience of users with disabilities. As for the project described above, it is quite likely that punters who at Online pokies casino play online will already be communicating with Talking bots in the near future.

Other Areas of Integration, Its Pros and Cons

In addition to gambling, talking bots are successfully used in retail, banking, healthcare, logistics and education. In each of these areas, they fulfil different tasks – from automating order taking to voice assistants in diagnostics or training. Their versatility makes them particularly attractive to companies looking to improve customer service. Benefits of integrating talking bots:

Reduced staff workload. They can handle thousands of requests simultaneously without human intervention.

Accelerated communication. Users get answers faster than through text forms or waiting for an operator.

Accessibility. They are especially useful for people with visual or motor limitations.

Improved user experience. Natural voice increases brand trust and makes the interface friendlier.

Collecting analytics. They can analyse frequently asked questions and help optimise services.

However, there are also disadvantages. First, there are high implementation costs: quality solutions require advanced software, model training, and technical support. Second, speech recognition problems exist for users with accents or in noisy environments. Third, not all users are willing to talk to a bot, especially if the question is complex or requires privacy. In addition, AI bots’ speech can still sound unnatural despite advances in voice synthesis.

However, technological advancement is gradually addressing these problems. In Australia, where there is a high level of digitalisation and access to 5G networks, such technologies are well-positioned for widespread adoption.