What Main Canadian Casino Regulations Should You Be Aware Of?

Before you start gambling in Canada, you must learn about the gambling laws. Registering at an online casino or entering a brick-and-mortar casino without knowing the rules can lead to legal; consequences. If you are new to gambling in Canada, you must have answers to questions like: Am I old enough to gamble in Canada? Is it legal to gamble in my province? Can I get into trouble if I gamble in Canada?

If you do not have answers to these questions, then do not worry. You can find answers on this page and learn about all the major gambling regulations and laws in Canada which can affect you. So to learn more, keep on reading below.

Is Gambling Legal in Canada?

The legality of gambling in Canada is not a simple yes or no. If we dive deep, we will find the Criminal Code of Canada, which talks about the legality of gambling in the country. By referring to Part VII of the Criminal Code of Canada, we can say that gambling and acts related to it are strictly prohibited in the country. Thus you can not operate a gambling house or website. You can not legally participate in gambling or advertise it in public.

You must be wondering how top Canadian casinos operate legally in the country despite such harsh gambling laws in Canada. The answer lies in Part VII Section 207(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada. This section grants Provinces and Territories the authority to oversee and regulate gaming and betting activities within their respective regions.

Each Canadian province has the right to form bodies that oversee the gambling market in the region. That is why all the provinces in Canada allow online and offline gambling and sports betting. For example, in British Columbia, gambling activities are overseen by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and the Gambling Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB).

Why is Ontario Special?

The Canadian province of Ontario is somewhat special compared to other provinces because of its unique gambling laws. As you know, gambling in online and offline modes in most of the Canadian provinces is legal and is moderated by each province’s lottery corporation. However, in Ontario, an online gambling site or a casino establishment in offline mode must obtain a gambling license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Gaming operators who want to open their casinos in Ontario in online or offline mode must open it in partnership with iGaming Ontario (iGO). They must register with AGCO and show their gambling license badge on their website and casino establishment. Any casino running in Ontario without an iGO license is considered illegal, and players will be held responsible if found gambling in such establishments.

The casino operators can register for either one or two years with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for iGaming Ontario (iGO) license. After the expiration of the license they must reapply and pay the license fees.

Leal Age of Gambling

The legal age of gambling is something which every Canadian should be aware of. Underage gambling is a very serious crime, and Canadian authorities take it very seriously. As discussed earlier, each province in Canada has its own lottery corporation, which manages all gambling activities. Thus the legal age of gambling differs from one province to another. In some provinces, you can start gambling from the age of 18, while some require you to be a minimum of 19 years old to gamble with real money.

Conclusion

Gambling is legal in the provinces which have their own lottery corporations in Canada. Thus, you must ensure that the province you live in has a gambling authority body that legalises gambling. If that is the case, you can enjoy offline and online casinos operating via the internet. Before you visit any casino, make sure you are 18 years or older in age to meet the legal gambling age requirement. If you are living in Ontario, then check the casino’s gambling license. If it is not licensed in Ontario, then it is not a legal casino, and you should avoid it.