The Types of No Deposit Bonuses Explored

No deposit casino bonuses are rare, mostly because online casinos tend not to be massive fans of giving away something for nothing, even though it is just some credit. Still, more and more casinos in Canada are starting to offer no-deposit bonuses, so we figured we would give you a quick overview of the types available.

We do want to point out that there isn’t a huge number of different types of no deposit bonuses, since these types of bonuses are rather limited. Below, we will guide you through how these bonuses work, just in case you’re lucky enough to stumble across one.

What is a no deposit bonus?

A no-deposit bonus does pretty much what you would expect. You don’t need to deposit any cash in your account to get the bonus.

This is in stark contrast to the typical online casino bonus where you’ll need to deposit some cash to take advantage of the bonus. In most scenarios, you are putting your cash on the line, often before you even know whether an online casino is any good to play at, even though you’ll often get a larger bonus with deposit-based bonuses.

No-deposit bonuses are especially common at newer online casinos looking to build a strong reputation. These bonuses give players the chance to explore games, test platform features, and experience the casino’s overall gameplay without any financial commitment. Because these offers are rare and highly sought after, many players rely on sites like PlayCasinos.ca to stay updated on the best no-deposit bonuses available.

Free cash

This type of bonus is becoming quite rare. However, occasionally, there are online casinos which offer free cash just for signing up with their platform with no strings attached. You can often even withdraw the cash from your account right away if you wish. Understandably, most online casinos don’t want to offer this type of bonus. Many online casinos that did offer free cash bonuses now offer no deposit bonuses with low rollover requirements.

If you can find this type of bonus, then it is 100% worth taking advantage of. It’s free cash after all. It allows you to test out an online casino with absolutely no risk provided you’ve signed up with a legitimate casino.

Bonus cash

Most online casinos that offer no-deposit bonuses now offer bonus cash. This type of bonus involves credit that cannot be withdrawn from your account right away. You must play some games with the funds. There may be limitations on the types of games that you can play with the bonus.

This type of bonus, whether it is tied to a deposit or not, will have what is known as a rollover requirement attached. This means that you need to play through any cash won from your bonus several times before you can withdraw any winnings from your account. Some online casinos have set these rollover requirements to virtually guarantee you have no hope of withdrawing the cash from your account as you would need to win a lot. We like to view bonus cash as a way to test out a site without putting your own money on the line.

Free spins

On platforms that primarily feature slot machines, you’ll often find free spins bonuses. You might get 10-20 free spins to test out certain slot machines. This will be far fewer spins than you would get with a deposit-based bonus but, in most cases, the games that you can play will be similar. Do bear in mind that you will only be able to play certain slots with your free spins. In most cases, you’ll be limited to just one or two games, but they’ll cycle them regularly.

Whether you can withdraw the winnings from your free spins will be dependent on the online casino. Most online casinos will require you to play through the winnings a few times before you can make a withdrawal, again limiting the chances of you getting free cash from the online casino. We like to use this type of bonus to test out slot machines that we otherwise wouldn’t have played.

Check the terms and conditions of any bonus

Remember that all online casino bonuses will have terms and conditions attached to them. Even if you’re using a no-deposit bonus, make sure that you read through these guidelines. The terms and conditions will provide you with details regarding any limitations on the bonus, including the games that you can play, rollover requirements and what you need to do to claim the bonus. A good casino review website will give you an overview of all you need to know too.

Final thoughts

While it is rare to find a no-deposit bonus, they do exist. If you find one, and you know the online casino is legitimate, take advantage of it. There is no risk on your part, and it means that you can test out a few cool games without spending your own money to play them. You might even win something!