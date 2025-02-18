While it’s not true for every business in the world, we’re going to say that most businesses depend on WiFi in 2025. Having a connection to the information highway is not only important for sales purposes, but communications, promotion, data management and even security. If your team works remotely on some days, a lack of being able to access your hosted servers can be a huge issue.

But it’s also true that sometimes, your building hasn’t been equipped for the appropriate signal. While checking on jammers or signal strengths using a Agilent Keysight Spectrum Analyzer can be ideal, rectifying the issue might take a few more steps.

Yet where do you begin without causing issues or interrupting your operational flow? We believe the following options may be realistic and help you out going forward. No matter what, having a shoddy connection to the office is important.

Manage Interference

Signal interference can be more present than we had imagined. It can be caused by thick walls, metal structures, and sometimes other electronic devices that can mess with your WiFi signal without you realizing it. If you have time, walk around your office space and note where the signal drops, because dead zones tell you exactly where to focus your attention. Moving routers away from metal objects, microwaves, and other electronics can make a surprising difference to begin with, but you may find that your neighbor’s wireless networks are creating conflicts, so changing your router’s channel might help clear things up too. Contact your internet provider where you can.

Consider Fibre Connections

Fibre connections are pretty common in business areas, and increasingly so even in rural or less populated spaces, as unlike traditional copper cables, fiber sends data using light signals through glass or plastic cables. This allows for faster speeds and more reliable connections, especially if your business handles large files or needs to support multiple users at once. The initial setup cost has come down significantly over the years as well, so businesses generally find that the improved productivity makes up for it pretty quickly. On top of that, fiber tends to be more future-proof than other options, so as your business grows, your connection can handle the extra demand without breaking a sweat.

Use Satellite Options

If your business is in a more remote area, or if you’re portable, you may wonder what the best option is. Satellite internet has come a fair way, and while it might not be your first choice, it can be a solid backup option or even your main connection if other services aren’t available. Modern satellite services offer better speeds than you might expect, though you’ll want to keep an eye on data caps and being interrupted by the weather. Construction outfits especially can even use satellite as a backup to their main connection, which means that if one goes down, you’re not completely stuck.

With this advice, you’re sure to perfect that shoddy connection in your office.