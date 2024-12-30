Trucking Technologies of the Future

Let’s be honest. If there weren’t any trucks, the world’s economies would be at a major standstill. Did you know that in 2022, trucks handled about 72.6% of the nation’s freight by weight?

Those numbers keep growing rapidly, and thanks to incredible technological advances in the trucking industry, businesses can stay ahead of the curve in an already competitive market.

Adapting to the trends is essential, and many trucking companies are poised for significant transformation in 2025 and beyond.

An Autonomous Trucking Boost

The technological features of autonomous trucking include sophisticated radar safety systems and adaptive cruise control. These two advancements alone can reduce driver fatigue while refining road safety and fuel economy.

By 2044, the global trucking fleet will be bolstered further by 500,000 new L4 autonomous drivers on the road, according to Motor.com.

Autonomous trucks can be game changers in the industry by tackling the truck driver shortage, increasing road safety and lowering operation costs. Common causes of truck accidents include speeding, fatigue, distractions and drugs and alcohol. Autonomous trucks may eliminating some of these human errors, leading to fewer injuries and deaths on our roads.

Long-Haul Freight Requests

The need for more long-distance transportation in 2025 means the trucking industry can play a crucial role in the global supply chain. Long-distance truck freight becomes a key component for linking sea and air shipping wherever those destinations are located.

Efficiency and timely delivery are the name of the game, and transportation experts estimate that North America’s long-haul transport market alone could register a growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

More EVs, HEVs and Alternative-Fuel Options

Another plus for the trucking industry is the transition toward electric, hybrid-electric and alternative-fuel vehicles. These non-fossil fuel options can deliver cleaner and more efficient transportation in an eco-conscious, changing world.

Electric trucks have emerged as a popular solution, and their numbers are swelling. Some 54,000 electric trucks are expected on the road during 2025. That is a huge jump from just 2,000 electric trucks in 2019.

Technological Trucking Innovations Abound

Autonomous vehicle technology offers tremendous potential for the industry such as economic, ecological, traffic-related and social advantages. There are also more innovations to watch for, namely transportation management systems (TMS) and electronic logging devices (ELDs).

The ELD was designed to help today’s truck drivers track their driving and resting time without keeping a manual log. In addition, TMS software can automate load planning, dispatch, route optimization, invoicing and real-time freight tracking. This innovation can improve your business’s accuracy and speed and boost productivity without operational challenges.

Data-Driven Route Optimization Benefits

The advancements in the trucking industry are impressive, regarding real-time data. Now, drivers can receive an instant weather and traffic report and gauge their vehicle’s performance. The software has become sophisticated and collects information from the carrier, such as GPS positions, driving hours and fuel consumption.

Automated routes are developed to reduce the time and distance necessary to fulfill all orders. The results are excellent for savings in fuel usage and emissions, including overall operational expenses for the trucking business.

Before the brilliance and convenience of technology and computers, route optimization was achieved manually with physical maps and pen and paper. Digital mapping technology these days offers a major advantage in streamlining logistics operations, perfecting route planning efficiency and resulting in higher customer satisfaction. It’s a win-win.

The trucking industry is literally on the move as a robust supply chain and an evolving market kick into gear in a post-pandemic world. Trucking is more important than ever to the economic landscape. Trucking technologies of the future are leading the way and reshaping transportation for all. It is trucking redefined; get ready for the ride!

